Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo welcome their third baby together

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have welcomed their third child together.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and lingerie model, 34, already have daughters Gio Grace, six, and four-year-old Dusty Rose together.

While the couple are yet to share details about their new arrival, People report that a source has confirmed they have welcomed their third baby.

Behati has been open about the fact that she and Adam would like a large family, revealing last year, "We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it."

She added, "You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows? We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

(Image credit: Getty)

Recalling when she decided she was keen for a third child, Behati explained, "I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never."

Last year, the couple - who wed in Mexico in 2014 - faced some controversy when Adam was accused of messaging other women in a flirtatious manner.

A statement released from Adam at the time read, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

(Image credit: Getty)

While Behati stood by him, a source revealed at the time, "Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair. They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."

Another source added, "Their focus right now is just on being the best parents possible. She is hurt and upset, but she is holding back because of the kids. She isn't happy with Adam, but she is very much about being positive. She just doesn't believe in drama. Adam keeps being very apologetic. He puts no blame on her and admits that he enjoyed the attention. He'll be the first one to say that he acted like a moron"

The Victoria's Secret model has been showing off her growing baby bump on Instagram, captioning several of the sweet snaps, "baby #3."

Congratulations, guys!