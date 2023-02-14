Meghan Markle reveals how her 'sister wives' helped her out of a relatable Valentine's funk

Meghan Markle revealed that her Suits 'sister wives' helped her out of a 'funk' on Valentine's Day, taking to her old blog to share their important advice for practicing self-love during the romantic holiday season.

Meghan Markle may be loved up with her Valentine, husband Prince Harry, today but the US actor hasn't always had the easiest time during the romantic holiday.

The Duchess of Sussex admitted that she was left in a 'funk' on one Valentine's Day in the past, but fortunately had her Suits 'sister wives' to help pull her out of it.

In a February 2015 entry from her old blog, The Tig (opens in new tab), the Duchess of Sussex reveals how her girlfriends pulled her out of a depressing ‘funk’ around the romantic season.

“I was faaaaaar from showing self-love,” she writes, recalling that she had been “bemoaning” about “something so futile” that she couldn’t even remember what it was. Fortunately, Meghan had her trusted Suits ‘sister wives’, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty, to offer her some invaluable perspective during her downward spiral.

"One of them stopped me," the 41-year-old continues, before sharing the “sage wisdom” of their stern order: “Hey! That’s my friend you’re talking about. Be nice to her."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson)

Meghan, who famously starred as Rachel Zane on the NBC drama, Suits, before marrying into the Royal Family in 2019, went on explain that her friends were “protecting” her from her “own criticism” and “own self-doubt.”

“They were reminding me to treat myself as well as I treat those closest to me,” she adds. “To be my own valentine.”

Inspired by her friends’ advice, Meghan goes on to reveal her exciting plans for the approaching Valentine’s Day. At the time, the TV star was embracing single life in the aftermath of her 2013 divorce from her first husband, Trevor Engelson.

Meghan was married to Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013 (Image credit: Getty)

“I will be with friends, running amok through the streets of New York, likely imbibing some cocktail that’s oddly pink, and jumping over icy mounds in my new shoes through the salted snowy streets of the West Village,” she writes.

The Duchess of Sussex concludes the passage by urging her readers to always practice self-love, regardless of their relationship status:

"Whether you have a special someone, you’ll be with friends, or you’ll be flying solo this Saturday (or any other day for that matter), be good to yourself. Love yourself, treat yourself, honor yourself, and celebrate you."