Mick Jagger, 76, is 'engaged' for third time to his 36-year-old long-term dancer partner Melanie Hamrick

Mick Jagger is 'engaged' for a third time to long-term dancer partner Melanie Hamrick - who is also the mother of his eighth child.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 76, is said to have popped the question to his 36-year-old girlfriend of almost 10 years with the view to getting married.

Mick welcomed his first child, called Deveraux, with Melanie back in 2016 and speculation over the couple's relationship status was sparked last month when Melanie was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger.

At the time Melanie said it was a "promise ring" given to her by the rock star but sources have since claimed that she revealed their engagement during a recent trip to New York.

A source told The Mirror, "Melanie was at the American Ballet Theatre and she was telling her friends she was engaged to Mick. She was very clear her ring is an ­engagement ring and she is now his fiancée."

Mick is a dad of eight children, he shares with five different women. His eldest daughter Karis was born in 1970 to Marsha Hunt, he also has daughter Jade Jagger, 51 with ex wife Bianca Jagger, then there's Lizzy Jagger, 39, and Georgia May Jagger, 31, and James Jagger, 37, and son Gabriel, 25, with ex Jerry Hall. Son Lucas, 24, with ex girlfriend Luciana and son Deveraux, almost seven, with fiancée Melanie.

Melanie shares a sweet snap of their son on his birthday last year and captioned it, "Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi 🥳🎉 Love you so much !!!!!"

And fans fell in love with the likeness. One fan wrote, "He is so Adorable. He has His Dad’s lips and His Mom’s Beauty! Such an adorable Boy!!! Happy Birthday!!!"

Speaking about the new ring, Melanie previously revealed, “I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes. But are we like horny ­teenagers where we’re giving each other... In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.”

Engagement ring and diamond experts at UK retailer Steven Stone have taken a close look at Melanie's unique ring, and Maxwell Stone said, "Taking a close look at Melanie's engagement ring from Mick is like going back in time, as it features an old cut diamond that's likely to have been cut before the 1930s.

"Square in shape with gently rounded corners, old cut diamonds epitomise the enduring romance of gifting diamonds - making it an incredibly romantic choice from Mick.

He continued, "Melanie's ring is an art deco engagement ring. Popular between the 1920s and 1930s across the arts and architecture, art deco is a specific aesthetic that showcases a novel sense of self and rebellious spirit."

He added, "I'd estimate the antique ring to be worth $100,000."

Mick is very supporting of his fiancée having recently promoted her book First Position which is a novel about the seductive, cutthroat world of professional ballet.

Melanie appeared on This Morning last week to talk about her debut book with Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle where fans were delighted to see her "doing herself proud".