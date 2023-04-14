Paul O'Grady funeral - Latest details including the late star's wishes

As tributes and fond memories of the late TV star continue to roll in, many fans want to know more about Paul O'Grady's funeral - from when it will take place to what he wanted for the affair. We share what we know.

March 2023 brought with it the sad passing of Paul O'Grady (opens in new tab), aged 67. The news was shared by Paul O'Grady's husband (opens in new tab) Andre Portasio, who shared that the comedian, TV presenter and beloved drag star (a certain Lily Savage) died "unexpectedly yet peacefully".

Following his death, many fans and friends of the star have paid tribute to the legendary entertainer whose career spanned 30 years in the business. Well thought of and admired by a lot of people, many are curious to learn more about Paul O'Grady's funeral. This is all the information shared so far.

When is Paul O'Grady's funeral?

No date or time has been publicly shared for Paul O'Grady's funeral as yet. Though it's been reported that the late comic could likely have two funerals - one private and one public.

Paul's friend of 35 years, actress Amanda Mealing told the Metro (opens in new tab) that two funerals could be a possibility, with the second funeral occuring "in a very grand place for those outside the family". She explained: "Then everyone can come to that and it gives people a chance to fly in. There are ongoing conversations."

Amanda added that Paul's funeral will ultimately be "a celebration of his life", paying tribute to the man, with much laughter in-between.

"He just told us to have a good time – he’d hate it if everyone was mawkish and morose. He would just say: 'I don’t care, I won’t be here! Do whatever you want'," she told The Mirror (opens in new tab).

Where is Paul O'Grady's funeral?

No venue has been officially confirmed for Paul O'Grady's funeral. Though the comic once shared his wishes for the service to take place at a church based in the Romney Marshes in Kent.

Back in November 2017, in his Daily Mail column called The Definite Article (opens in new tab), journalist Rob McGibbon asked O'Grady questions about the order of service at his funeral and how he'd want to be remembered. "It would be in one of the ancient churches in the Romney Marshes in Kent," Paul replied, calling them "lovely" places.

Asked where his final resting place would be, the Blankety Blank star followed it up with a on-character quip. "In a glass coffin in a forest surrounded by the seven dwarfs, who would all be in a permanent vigil," he laughed.

"It would be nice if you were remembered. I would like to be remembered as someone who tried to help animals," he added, on a more serious note. "Just someone who tried to make an effort to help animals."

Whilst Paul floated the idea of a Kent-based funeral, friend Amanda told the Metro that there's been discussions of trying to commemorate the star in Liverpool too.

"We’ve also been asking: 'Can we do something in Liverpool?' because obviously they very much feel he’s their baby, it’s so difficult," she told the publication.

Paul was born and raised in Birkenhead, a town in the Wirral, Merseyside. He remained there during early adulthood, working as an assistant clerk at Liverpool Magistrates' Court alongside various hospitality jobs. Paul was also involved in the Liverpudlian gay scene, and attended meetings of the Campaign for Homosexual Equality.

In 2005, Liverpool John Moores University awarded O'Grady with an honorary fellowship (opens in new tab) for services to entertainment.

Following his death, Paul's hometown of Birkenhead have petitioned for a statue in his honour (opens in new tab). So far, the petition has amassed over 142,000 signatures.

Paul O'Grady on his funeral wishes

In his interview with journalist Rob McGibbon for the Daily Mail back in 2017, O'Grady admitted to having given his funeral some thought, following on from his series of heart attacks in 2002, 2006 and 2014.

Discussing how he'd want the memorial to go, he admitted to his funeral being "quite elaborate", with a laugh. "It's start off with the Salvation Army band, marching through the streets and playing Nearer My God to Thee. They're such lovely people."

Mourners dressed in "jet black" and "weeping like widows" would be welcomed into the church by musician Jools Holland on piano and his band, accompanied by Sir Tom Jones who would be "belting out" St James' Infirmary (famously covered by Louis Armstrong).

"I've already asked Jools and he's up for it," he said. "Listen they're all going to be sat there weeping at my funeral. I don't want any of this jolly nonsense."

Jools would be followed by singer Mica Paris, who "would stand up and sing something by Mahalia Jackson," Paul adds nexts. "‘She has a magnificent voice, as has Mica Paris. I love her voice. She would really give it what for. She’s a wonderful voice."

As the service draws to a close, Paul asked to "liven things up a bit. A New Orleans jazz band will play us all out". He requested a rendition of When the Saints go Marching In.

