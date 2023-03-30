Pretty Baby star Brook Shields' lookalike daughter stuns fans at film premiere for this surprising reason

Pretty Baby star Brooke Shields' lookalike daughter Grier Henchy has stunned fans at the premiere of her latest documentary for this surprising reason.

The 57-year-old actress was supported by her family, her husband Chris Grier and their youngest daughter Grier, 16, for the screening of her new documentary that took place at the Alice Tully Hall in New York.

The couple are also parents to eldest daughter rowan, 19. but it was Grier's maturity that surprised fans, with many saying the star's daughter looked older than her years.

Grier wore a striking red trouser suit that she wore fastened with a single button and without a top underneath and teamed it up with a pair of black pointed heels.

But not only did her grown up outfit get people talking, the fact that she is only 16 years old surprised many more.

One fan commented, "Wow she does not look 16. I would have put 28 or older on her. What’s the rush with growing up, any grown man could approach her thinking she was older..."

Another fan put, "Crikey! She definitely looks a lot older than 16 !!"

A third fan added, "I’ve never seen a 16 year old look so old"

While a fourth fan agreed, "Looking more like.....26 or older. WHAT typical 16 year old looks like THAT!!!!?????"

And another supported put, "Her daughter is beautiful."

Before the premiere, Brooke uploaded some snaps from her family holiday and captioned them, "Fun in the sun now back to work… Pretty Baby comes out on Hulu ONE WEEK from today!!!"

Grier posed with her famous mum on the red carpet when they arrived for the premiere and Brooke wore a black suit with a colorful scarf layer wrapped around the outfit and teamed it up with a pair of hot pink heels.

Grier shared a snap on her Insta-story from the Q&A at the start of the premiere which saw her mum seated on stage, which she simply captioned, "Proud daughter moment".

Brooke, who was reportedly linked to Dodi Fayed (opens in new tab), previously revealed that her daughter wanted to follow her footsteps and branch out into the world of modeling and she asked her daughter if she wanted to star in the campaign together.

At the time She told the People Every Day podcast, "It was just such an emotionally beautiful period. You know, I have resisted this. But to watch her handle herself in a way, it makes me realize, okay, she's a pretty strong character. So I don't feel like this business will eat her up. It was really fun to be in front of the camera with her."

Brooke's documentary is named after her controversial 1978 movie that she starred in aged 11 because it focuses on the sexualization she faced as a child and the relationship he had with her own mother,.

The two-part documentary comes out on Hulu on April 4.