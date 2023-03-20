Princess Charlotte looks 'grown up' in new family photos with Kate, George and Louis - the sweet detail you might have missed

Princess Charlotte looks 'grown up' in new family photo with Kate, George and Louis - but there's a sweet detail you might have missed.

Princess Charlotte looks 'grown' up in new family photos but the sweet detail that you might have missed is that the snap was taken over the summer - at the same time as the Wales' Christmas card family portrait.

The treasured snap, taken by award-winning royal photographer Matt Porteous, was captioned, "Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours" followed with a red love heart emoji.

And some fans have been quick to point out the detail of where they've seen the photograph of Kate, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, six and Prince Louis, aged four, before.

One fan wrote, "I think these were taken at the same time as the last Christmas photo. So beautiful."

A second fan noted, "Beautiful pictures. I think they were last summer, weren’t they? It can’t be that warm there now. I wonder how much Louis has grown since this picture was taken."

A third put, "Yes, it must have been as the outfits are the same."

While another fan added, "I feel like the children were just born, look how grown they are."

But it's not the first time that Matt has perfectly captured the Wales' - he took their 2022 family Christmas card photo and the one of them sat on a straw bale in 2020. Plus Kate's Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 book, the Royals visit to the RHS Chelsea flower show garden in 2019 and Prince George's third birthday snaps.

But some fans have shared their disappointment over not celebrating the grandmothers.

One supporter wrote, "I would have loved to see pictures of their grandmothers being celebrated here, too. Every family has a tree."

Another added, "What happened to honouring Princess Diana? I love this but Diana is the mom of prince William and neither account mentioned her."

As in previous years Princess Charlotte shared her heartache during a tribute to her late grandmother Princess Diana.

At the time they shared a handwritten card which read, "Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on mother's day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxxxxxxxx"

And Prince George previously wrote, "Dear granny Diana, Happy happy Mother's Day.

"I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George xxxxx."