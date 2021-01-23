We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rio Ferdinand has delighted fans with a glimpse at his youngest son, Cree – five weeks after Kate Ferdinand gave birth to their magical Christmas baby.

The football legend took to Instagram on Friday night to prove he’s every inch the doting dad, feeding Cree whilst wearing an outfit to match the little man.

He captioned the sweet shot, “Father & Son matching up day!! 1st of many #fatherandson.”

Rio and Kate are famously private when it comes to sharing their children’s faces, so it’s no surprise Rio has blurred Cree’s face – much to the dismay of fans who are desperate for a glimpse.

“Where’s his head,” exclaimed one fan.

While Cree is Rio’s first child with ex-TOWIE star, Kate, he shares three children – 13-year-old Lorenz, 11-year-old Tate and nine-year-old Tia with his late wife Rebecca Ellison – who tragically died of breast cancer back in 2015 at the age of 34.

Although we’re sure the Ferdinand clan have been in a bubble of love since Cree entered the world, Kate has been open and honest about struggling in the early days of motherhood – feeling “wiped out,” “guilty” and overwhelmed with “tears” and emotions” following a traumatic birth which resulted in an emergency C-section.

Thankfully her step-children have been incredibly supportive, even sending her notes asking her to “stop crying” when she didn’t realise she could be heard.

Being candid with her Instagram followers, Kate wrote, “A mix of the new baby, lockdown, kids at home and lack of sleep have well and truly got me. I feel like I’m a robot going through the same routine daily, feed baby, wind baby, wait for him to wake and repeat.

“Don’t get me wrong I am blessed to live the life I do; a husband, 4 beautiful kids, 2 dogs (1 that’s still protesting because of baby!!) … some moments I’m feeling amazing and full of love, but I’m too often left feeling low, like I can’t escape. I’m not sure if this is the after effects of a emergency c section, or the stress of another lockdown – maybe it’s even a mix of both.”

Being a step-mum is no easy feat, but for Kate, caring for Rio’s children felt like the most natural thing in the world, despite the struggles that would ensue.

Video of the Week

“I fell in love with Rio, then I met the kids and fell in love with them. I realised, ‘Wow, my life is going to change’. I couldn’t be part of his life and not part of theirs.

“I knew it would be a challenge, but if you love someone you go with it and deal with the difficult stuff.”