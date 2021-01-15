We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Ferdinand has shared an adorable note which her stepkids left after they heard her sobbing alone in the house.

The former reality star became stepmum to Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, nine, when she married former England footballer Rio Ferdinand, and gave birth to her first child – a baby boy, with the unusual name Cree, in December last year.

And while Kate has made no secret of her anxiety over giving birth mid-pandemic, she has spoken out once more on the impact the current third lockdown is having on her mental health, as her honesty helped her cope last time.

The note, understood to have been left by stepdaughter Tia, read, ‘Please stop crying, I Love U’.

And Kate uploaded it to her Instagram along with a caption explaining the heartwarming reason behind it.

She wrote, ‘Just when I thought the screaming baby would drown out the sound of my tears, I get this through the door 😢 as if I wasn’t emotional enough 😢❤️. To new mums, mums, step mums … and anyone who is struggling in lockdown, I feel you! Sometimes we just need to sneak in our room and have a little cry … even then, because of lockdown, we may have lots of little ears 👂🏽 listening in.’

Kate Ferdinand, who previously admitted she felt burnt out from homeschooling the kids, went on to explain why she was feeling overwhelmed with emotions and she put it down to a ‘mix of the new baby, a mix of the new baby, lockdown, kids at home and lack of sleep’, which she admitted ‘have well and truly got me.’

She likened herself to a robot with the same routine – feed baby, wind baby, wait for him to wake, and repeat.

But aware that it wasn’t all doom and gloom, she reflected on her gratitude.

She said, ‘Don’t get me wrong I am blessed to live the life I do; a husband, 4 beautiful kids, 2 dogs (1 that’s still protesting because of baby😑!!) … some moments I’m feeling amazing and full of love, but I’m too often left feeling low, like I can’t escape. I’m not sure if this is the after effects of a emergency c section, or the stress of another lockdown – maybe it’s even a mix of both.’

But like most people, Kate is suffering from anxiety, which she admits is at an “all time high”.

She explained, ‘I feel so lucky to have just welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world, some people never get to experience this amazing feeling, but my emotions and anxiety are at an all time high … all my coping mechanisms I’ve learnt over the years to keep my anxiety at bay I can’t utilise. A workout, a long walk, some alone time.’

She added, ‘Everything passes, and I know too this soon shall pass, I’m just in it right now…here I am sharing how I’m feeling for anyone else feeling the same, I hope how I’m feeling can give you some comfort that you are also not alone. Lots of love.’

If you’re struggling like Kate Ferdinand, the NCT has a helpline which includes the Breastfeeding Line on 0300 330 0771 open seven days a week 8am – 10pm, and the Pregnancy & Birth Line 0300 330 0772, open Mon – Fri 9am – 10pm.