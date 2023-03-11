Actors seen recreating Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first meeting for sixth and final season of Netflix’s The Crown

The production team for the sixth and final season of Netflix's royal drama The Crown were spotted recreating Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Prince William's (opens in new tab) first meeting, filming the interaction at St Andrews, Scotland.

The sixth and final season of Netflix's royal drama The Crown is currently in production and actors were just spotted recreating Kate Middleton and Prince William's first meeting.

The team were filming at St Andrews in Scotland, which is where William and Kate first met while at university.

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Kate Middleton wears traditional headscarf as she and Prince William pay visit to Muslim centre (opens in new tab) .

Netflix's controversial royal drama is currently preparing for it's sixth and final series and fans are eagerly awaiting to see their first glimpse of this season's characters. The final series will follow the Queen, played by Imelda Staunton, and the Royal Family as they navigate the many trials and tribulations that faced them during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Focusing on this time frame means that this season the show will welcome both a young Prince William and Kate Middleton. It has already been confirmed that Ed McVey, who graduated from Drama Centre London in 2021 and was an understudy in the play Camp Siegfried, will be playing the teen version of the Prince, while Meg Bellamy, aged just 19, will play his future wife in her acting debut.

New snaps of the two actors emerged on Friday 10 March, offering fans their first glimpses of The Crown’s new cast members in their roles as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

A post shared by Meg Bellamy (@megkbellamy) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Shooting at St Andrews in Scotland, where Kate and William met as students at the University of St Andrews in 2001, the actors were spotted filming what appeared to be the royals’ first meeting.

Bellamy as Kate was seen in lilac running leggings and a matching zip up top, with her hair tied back in a ponytail. She jogged passed McVey as William, who wore black jogging bottoms and a navy hoody.

As she passed him, McVey was pictured turning around to catch a glimpse of Bellamy as as she ran in the opposite direction, marking the first time The Crown's interpretations of Kate and William had seen one another.

A post shared by Ed McVey (@ed_mcvey_) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It is not known exactly what Prince William and Kate Middleton's first ever meeting looked like, but it is known that they both studied art history at St Andrews and formed a friendship over the first term.

William later explained, "When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her. I knew there was possibly something that I wanted to explore there.”

It took a while for their romance to bloom, but after a brief stint as good friends, the pair moved into an off-campus apartment together and, despite a brief split in 2007, the rest is history.

The couple announced their engagement in 2010, marrying a year later in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey. They now have three children together; George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four.

Related articles: