Prince William's Sea King helicopter has been converted into a UK glamping pod - and kids stay FREE

Prince William's former Sea King helicopter has been turned into luxury glamping accommodation and royal fans can now book to sleep inside the converted aircraft.

Prince William is known to have flown the aircraft when he was in the RAF.

The Prince of Wales is no stranger to the cockpit of the yellow Sea King helicopter and now one of the aircrafts he once flew has been turned into a bookable glamping pod.

Prince William's former Sea King helicopter has been turned into a luxury glamping accommodation and you can even book to stay over with the kids - and they go FREE.

If you're looking for a staycation to remember - or one that is sure to impress your children in the school holidays, the look no further than helicopter glamping.

Forget Hollywood, as Pinewood Park in Scarborough, North Yorkshire is where the real heroes are at and it's home to the only park in the UK to offer glamping in a Sea King rescue helicopter.

The park currently has two Sea King helicopters that were decommissioned and converted them into glamping accommodation that cost £250k to convert - one aircraft was used in the Falkland Islands and the other was flown by Prince William and the website describes a stay as "surprisingly spacious and so much fun".

After Prince William met his now-wife Kate Middleton, the Prince of Wales notably spent three years in the RAF - during this period of his life he showed his father, King Charles, who was Prince at the time, around the Sea King helicopter that he flies during his search and rescue missions from Raf Valley on Anglesey, Wales.

He joined C Flight, 22 squadron at RAF Valley in Anglesey as a search-and-rescue pilot, in which he took part in 156 search-and-rescue operations and undertaking a routine operational deployment to the Falkland Islands.

These days, Kate and William take their kids' on an epic family getaway having cleared their diaries, and you can too.

An average two-night stay, mid-week in March, in one of the Sea King helicopters for two adults and two children, costs approximately £338. but what's even better and helps hugely during the cost of living crisis, is that according to the website, "kids stay FREE, any time of year". Plenty of dates are available simply take a look on the website to check availability and prices.

The park states, "The glamping helicopters may not be rescuing people from danger anymore, but they are certainly giving couples & families plenty of enjoyment & quality time together."

Sea king helicopter glamping

Among the features of the Sea King Helicopter glamping accommodation are;

Double bed at the back

Bunk beds suitable for 13’s & under

Bench seat, which is suitable for a 3rd child

Electric sockets

Kettle

Fridge

Heater

Spacious raised decked area with table & chairs

What to bring to stay in the Sea King rescue helicopter

You will need to bring the following items for your stay;

Bedding including duvets or sleeping bags and pillowsTowels

Toiletries﻿

Bathrobes

Cutlery and cooking/eating equipment if required

BBQ if required

Wellies (more for the morning dew, rather than mud!)

Board games

Tech stuff – portable devices, but please note there is no wi-fi on the site

Water container (an empty water bottle is sufficient)

Torch for trips to the loo when it’s dark

Check in is from 4pm-7pm, with check out 9am-10am. Toilet and shower facilities are provided nearby. A minimum stay is two nights with three nights on certain dates and arrivals on Monday, Wednesday or Fridays.

Unfortunately dogs are not allowed.

If you're looking for a right royal break, visit Pinewood Park where the sky is the limit!