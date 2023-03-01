Prince William's Sea King helicopter has been converted into a UK glamping pod - and kids stay FREE
The perfect family or couple staycation for any royal fan or adventure enthusiast
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Prince William's former Sea King helicopter has been turned into luxury glamping accommodation and royal fans can now book to sleep inside the converted aircraft.
- Prince William is known to have flown the aircraft when he was in the RAF.
- The Prince of Wales is no stranger to the cockpit of the yellow Sea King helicopter and now one of the aircrafts he once flew has been turned into a bookable glamping pod.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Carole Middleton gives nod to lesser-known grandchild with sweet new Instagram photo (opens in new tab).
Prince William's former Sea King helicopter has been turned into a luxury glamping accommodation and you can even book to stay over with the kids - and they go FREE.
If you're looking for a staycation to remember - or one that is sure to impress your children in the school holidays (opens in new tab), the look no further than helicopter glamping.
Forget Hollywood, as Pinewood Park (opens in new tab) in Scarborough, North Yorkshire is where the real heroes are at and it's home to the only park in the UK to offer glamping in a Sea King rescue helicopter.
The park currently has two Sea King helicopters that were decommissioned and converted them into glamping accommodation that cost £250k to convert - one aircraft was used in the Falkland Islands and the other was flown by Prince William and the website describes a stay as "surprisingly spacious and so much fun".
After Prince William met his now-wife Kate Middleton (opens in new tab), the Prince of Wales notably spent three years in the RAF - during this period of his life (opens in new tab) he showed his father, King Charles, who was Prince at the time, around the Sea King helicopter that he flies during his search and rescue missions from Raf Valley on Anglesey, Wales.
He joined C Flight, 22 squadron at RAF Valley in Anglesey as a search-and-rescue pilot, in which he took part in 156 search-and-rescue operations and undertaking a routine operational deployment to the Falkland Islands.
These days, Kate and William take their kids' on an epic family getaway (opens in new tab) having cleared their diaries (opens in new tab), and you can too.
An average two-night stay, mid-week in March, in one of the Sea King helicopters for two adults and two children, costs approximately £338. but what's even better and helps hugely during the cost of living (opens in new tab) crisis, is that according to the website, "kids stay FREE, any time of year". Plenty of dates are available simply take a look on the website to check availability and prices.
The park states, "The glamping helicopters may not be rescuing people from danger anymore, but they are certainly giving couples & families plenty of enjoyment & quality time together."
A post shared by Pinewood Park (@pinewood_park) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Sea king helicopter glamping
Among the features of the Sea King Helicopter glamping accommodation are;
- Double bed at the back
- Bunk beds suitable for 13’s & under
- Bench seat, which is suitable for a 3rd child
- Electric sockets
- Kettle
- Fridge
- Heater
- Spacious raised decked area with table & chairs
A post shared by Pinewood Park (@pinewood_park) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
What to bring to stay in the Sea King rescue helicopter
You will need to bring the following items for your stay;
- Bedding including duvets or sleeping bags and pillowsTowels
- Toiletries
- Bathrobes
- Cutlery and cooking/eating equipment if required
- BBQ if required
- Wellies (more for the morning dew, rather than mud!)
- Board games
- Tech stuff – portable devices, but please note there is no wi-fi on the site
- Water container (an empty water bottle is sufficient)
- Torch for trips to the loo when it’s dark
Check in is from 4pm-7pm, with check out 9am-10am. Toilet and shower facilities are provided nearby. A minimum stay is two nights with three nights on certain dates and arrivals on Monday, Wednesday or Fridays.
Unfortunately dogs are not allowed.
If you're looking for a right royal break, visit Pinewood Park (opens in new tab) where the sky is the limit!
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
How to clean a microwave using natural ingredients - according to cleaning experts
Find out from the experts how to clean a microwave using natural ingredients - including lemon, baking soda and vinegar.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Where is Sephora opening in the UK? Store location, date and full details
Beauty shoppers want to know where Sephora is opening stores in the UK. We've shared the date and details of their first store opening this month.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana, King Charles and Prince William paint intimate family portrait away from royal life
The rare pictures will be sold at auction next month
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William reveals the real reason he doesn’t wear his glasses on royal engagements
The reason will tug on your heartstrings
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The Crown actress Helena Bonham Carter reveals she drunkenly asked Prince William to be her daughter's godfather
He politely declined the offer
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Carole Middleton's 'embarrassment' over Prince William and Kate's wedding revealed
The Party Pieces businesswoman tried to remedy the issue with a series of "B-list sidebar events"
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William's blunt comment during royal engagement has audience in fits of giggles
The Prince of Wales makes homelessness charity guests laugh as he refuses to join in with the arts and crafts.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'don't want' to follow in the Queen's footsteps for this 'modest' reason
Why the Wales family aren't expected to ever move into Windsor Castle
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Royal roles at King Charles’ coronation revealed including Kate Middleton and Prince Harry
The royal family will have big roles at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation
By Naomi Bartram • Published
-
The reason Prince William and Kate Middleton have missed the BAFTAs for two years
Prince William and Princess Kate are attending the BAFTA Awards for the first time since 2020
By Naomi Bartram • Published