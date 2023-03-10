Kate Middleton wears traditional headscarf as she and Prince William pay visit to Muslim centre

Kate Middleton wore a traditional headscarf as she and Prince William make heartfelt visit to a Muslim centre.

Kate Middleton covered her head with a traditional headscarf as she visited volunteers at a Muslim centre.

The Prince and Princess of Wales thanked those who have raised funds for the aftermath of the Turkey and Syria earthquakes.

Kate Middleton chose to wear a traditional headscarf for her royal visit to a Muslim Centre with husband Prince William.

The Princess of Wales was pictured visiting the Hayes Muslim Centre in West London, where she wore a white headscarf with black embroidery and a dark long coat with heels.

And the visit has delighted fans.

One fan wrote, "Looking wonderful in a scarf. This mark of respect is appreciated by the Muslim I am."

Another fan put, "Kate looks stunning, great work you two"

And a third supporter added, "Amazing how you the Prince and Princess care about their country and the world. Proud of you both!"

Kate and William met with representatives from DEC member charities, including aid workers who have recently returned from the crisis zone in Turkey.

The royals uploaded a clip from their visit to their official Instagram and captioned it to highlight the hard work carried out by volunteers there.

It reads, "The generosity of the human spirit is at the heart of the Hayes Muslim Centre. Since the devastating earthquakes in Turkey (opens in new tab) and Syria last month, volunteers and charities – including those brought together by disaster emergency committee have raised millions to help. Here in Hayes, more than £25,000 has been raised from bucket collections and other donations (opens in new tab) after prayers.

The added, "An amazing effort! For everything you have done and are continuing to do, thank you."

The couple were also set to meet with communities who have made considerable efforts to fundraise as part of the appeal, including the Turkish Women’s Association, which is an organisation based in Richmond that partnered with a local community and numerous schools to raise more than £10,000 in funds.

