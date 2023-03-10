Kate Middleton wears traditional headscarf as she and Prince William pay visit to Muslim centre

published

Kate Middleton wore a traditional headscarf as she and Prince William make heartfelt visit to a Muslim centre.

Kate Middleton chose to wear a traditional headscarf for her royal visit to a Muslim Centre with husband Prince William.

The Princess of Wales was pictured visiting the Hayes Muslim Centre in West London, where she wore a white headscarf with black embroidery and a dark long coat with heels.

And the visit has delighted fans.

One fan wrote, "Looking wonderful in a scarf. This mark of respect is appreciated by the Muslim I am."

Another fan put, "Kate looks stunning, great work you two"

And a third supporter added, "Amazing how you the Prince and Princess care about their country and the world. Proud of you both!"

Kate and William met with representatives from DEC member charities, including aid workers who have recently returned from the crisis zone in Turkey.

The royals uploaded a clip from their visit to their official Instagram and captioned it to highlight the hard work carried out by volunteers there.

It reads, "The generosity of the human spirit is at the heart of the Hayes Muslim Centre. Since the devastating earthquakes in Turkey (opens in new tab) and Syria last month, volunteers and charities – including those brought together by disaster emergency committee have raised millions to help. Here in Hayes, more than £25,000 has been raised from bucket collections and other donations (opens in new tab) after prayers. 

The added, "An amazing effort! For everything you have done and are continuing to do, thank you."

The couple were also set to meet with communities who have made considerable efforts to fundraise as part of the appeal, including the Turkish Women’s Association, which is an organisation based in Richmond that partnered with a local community and numerous schools to raise more than £10,000 in funds.

Their visit comes after Kate Middleton visited Irish Guards with her hair in Princess Charlotte's favourite hairstyle (opens in new tab) and wore camouflage clothing.

Senior Entertainment Writer

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

