Another royal family fall-out predicted as Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is tipped for Big Brother 2024 and he ‘won’t hold back on Meghan and Harry'

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is tipped to be starring on Big Brother 2024 and he ‘won’t hold back on Meghan and Harry’ as another Royal Family fall-out is predicted.
Members of the Royal Family and those connected to the royals are no strangers to starring on reality shows - Mike Tindall and Princess Diana's former bodyguard Paul Burrell have both taken part in I'm A Celebrity and Meghan Markle's brother Thomas Markle Jr joined the cast of Australia's Big Brother VIP. Royal fans eagerly awaited any talk of the Royal Family and while some anecdotes of family life have been shared, it's thought Kate's uncle's rumoured appearance in the Big Brother house is set to be the most controversial yet.
Six years on from when Big Brother was cancelled, Gary Goldsmith is the younger brother of Kate's mum Carole Middleton. He is an entrepreneur, recruitment consultant and a millionaire who lives in Ibiza. The businessman has previously attended family events, he was at Kate and William's wedding in 2011 and was pictured as a guest arriving at Kate's sister Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017. He has a 19-year-old daughter called Tallulah.
Married four times, Gary shares his daughter with his second wife Luan and he most recently made headlines when he spoke out against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the release of Harry's memoir Spare, in which he called it, 'petulant, self-serving...fluff'.
According to reports in The Sun, a source said, "Gary is champing at the bit to get on Celebrity Big Brother. He finalised the terms of his deal today and can’t wait to enter the house.”
It's understood that Gary had applied to go on I'm A Celebrity last year but his application was rejected at the final hurdle over fears it could embarrass his neice Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William. Prince William's cousin Mike Tindall made the lineup instead.
The source added, "The CBB team love him because of his link to Kate and the fact that he’s confident and loud and won’t hold back. He’s made it clear he will talk about everything and anything, and he’s pretty outspoken when it comes to Harry and Meghan.
“Gary also holds a deep affection for Kate and Wills and will be able to give a fascinating insight into what it’s really like being related to the future King and Queen. He could be TV gold and ITV knows it. The deal he signed is for good money.”
The next series of Big Brother is due to air in March on Channel 5 and will be co-presented by Aj Odudu and Will Best.
