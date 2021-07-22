Meghan Markle’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr set to join Big Brother Australia

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle is expected to be braced for family revelations as her half-brother Thomas Markle Jr has reportedly signed up for Big Brother VIP Australia.

Will the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged half-brother reveal all?

The window fitter, who was living with his father Thomas Markle, sister Samantha Grant and ste-mother Doria, Meghan’s mum, when Meghan was born in 1981, was spotted by staff at Sydney airport this week.

According to MailOnline, Thomas Markle Jr, 54, who lives in Grant’s Pass, Oregon, was spotted heading into a hotel to quarantine for 14-days before he enters the Big Brother Australia house.

And if this reality TV appearance happens, Meghan will no doubt be anxious to see what he reveals about the Markle family.

It comes just days after Meghan’s husband Prince Harry revealed he was writing a tell-all book about his own family life.

Despite being Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas does not have a relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or their two children Archie, two, or Lilibet Diana, aged one month, and reportedly last spoke to the Duchess 10 years ago.

But he controversially previously spoke out about the former Suits actress when he labelled her as ‘phony’ and a ‘shallow and conceited woman’ and criticised her for cutting off their father Thomas Markle, 77.

It’s thought that Thomas Markle Jr is going to replace Katie Hopkins, after she was deported from Australia for threatening to break quarantine rules.

A Channel Seven spokesman told Daily Mail Australia, “We are not commenting on speculation about the cast of Big Brother VIP. All will be revealed soon and Big Brother is looking forward to meeting the new collection of housemates.”

Thomas Jr, who was married for 11 years to Tracy Dooley, with whom he has two sons – Thomas and Tyler, was not invited to Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

At the time he told The Mirror, “I’m not bitter, just baffled. It’s hurtful given how close we once were. I’m confused and a little distraught because here is a person knowing the position she’s in and knowing the scrutiny she’s under and yet she has forgotten her flesh and blood.”