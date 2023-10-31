Do Kate Middleton's parents have titles? Everything we know about Carole and Michael's names

Carole and Michael Middleton are part of the Royal Family thanks to their daughter the Princess of Wales and fans are wondering do Kate Middleton's parents have titles?

The businesswoman and former owner of Party Pieces and her husband Michael Middleton, a businessman and former flight dispatcher for British Airways, are parents to Kate, Pippa, and James Middleton.

In 2011 they officially became part of the Royal Family when Kate married Prince William who is now second in line to the throne in royal succession.

Carole and Michael are hands-on grandparents to all their grandchildren including Kate and William's three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight and Prince Louis, five.

And while other members of the Royal Family have titles, fans are wondering whether Kate's parents have them and what they will be called when Prince William eventually becomes king...

Do Kate Middleton's parents have titles?

No, Kate Middleton's parents, Michael and Carol Middleton have not received any titles from the late Queen Elizabeth when she was monarch nor her successor King Charles III – despite being the grandparents of King George, the future king.

The reason Carole and Michael Middleton do not have royal titles is that they are not the mother or father of the King or Queen. They are within the extended Royal Family through marriage only. For instance, the late Queen Elizabeth II's mother was known as the Queen Mother when she was alive as her daughter took reign as the Queen of England back in 1952.

Carole and Michael Middleton will not receive the title of Queen Mother when William is on the throne as this title is only reserved for the mother of the King or Queen, not the family of the consort.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Will the Middleton family get a title when Prince William is King?

It is not yet known whether Carole and Michael Middleton will receive a title when their son-in-law Prince William becomes King as Kate's parents are currently the first grandparents in the history of the British monarchy not to have any titles. As royal tradition has it, for more than 1,000 years, all of the future Kings and Queens had grandparents with some kind of royal title.

Therefore, it's quite likely that William grants Carole and Michael a title when he takes the crown. And the Express reports that Kate Middleton's parents were tipped for a royal title and royal expert Christopher Wilson believes that Carole and Michael are more likely to receive an earldom following William's coronation. They could get a dukedom but Wilson argued that such a title would be “too much” and would require a significant amount of money to support.

