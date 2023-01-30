Carole Middleton's birthday plans she's set to celebrate with the Wales’ family revealed

Carole Middleton has revealed her upcoming birthday plans and she's expected to celebrate with her family including daughter Kate, Prince William and their children.

Carole Middleton is set to throw a big party for family and friends to celebrate her birthday.

The mum of Princess Kate is pulling out all the stops to brighten up the year ahead.

Carol Middleton has confirmed she is throwing herself a birthday party to celebrate turning 68.

The businesswoman, who is owner of Party Pieces, is due to celebrate her 68th birthday tomorrow (January 31st) and she has revealed how she is planning to celebrate differently this year.

Last year she marked a huge achievement before her birthday and now Carole, who is mum to Kate Middleton and her siblings, Pippa and James, has given fans an insight in to how she usually celebrates her big day.

She shared an update on Instagram which reads, "Is it just me or has January flown by? Which means it is nearly my birthday. I often go away on holiday for my birthday, but this year I am bringing the sunshine to me by throwing a party featuring lots of bright and bold colours. If you've got a birthday coming up soon, take a look at my edit on the website for inspiration."

No doubt Carole's party is expected to be attended by her family and friends including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Carole is set to throw the party at her £4.7million Bucklebury mansion, which is not far from William and Kate's Adelaide Cottage where they stepped up security.

And with Kate's sister Pippa expected to attend along with their brother James, it will be a chance for all the cousins to reconnect.

Pippa has three children, son Arthur, four, daughter Grace, one, and the latest addition to the family, baby Rose with husband James Matthews.

Carole and husband Michael's seven-bedroom, grade II-listed Georgian property has ample space for the upcoming party, including a drawing room, a library, and 18 acres of land.

With party decorations and fancy dress costumes galore on her website, Carole is expected to brighten up the January blues for all that attend.

Her party comes weeks after the release of Prince Harry's bombshell autobiography Spare, which lifts the lid on Prince Harry's childhood and royal events.