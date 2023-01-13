Blue Monday: top tips and best buys to beat the January blues

Blue Monday isn't even a real thing and yet mid-January can still feel bleak so we've rounded up some expert tips and brilliant buys to help boost your mood and chase away the January blues.

The weather is cold. The news is gloomy. And payday feels like a very long way away. So it's no wonder that many of us are suffering from a touch of the January blues. Winter months are known to cause low mood - the drop in temperature and fewer hours of daylight can leave us feeling gloomy, lacking in motivation, and even suffering from SAD (seasonal affective disorder). Throw in Blue Monday - supposedly the most depressing day of the year - and you could be forgiven for pulling the duvet back over your head and wishing the world away.

But there's good news. We asked the experts for their top tips on beating Blue Monday and our Consumer Editor Heidi Scrimgeour (opens in new tab) has tracked down some brilliant buys to help you banish the January blues.

What is Blue Monday and when is it?

Blue Monday falls on the third Monday in January and is so-called because it's apparently the most depressing day of the year. Except it's not because it's not even a real thing. A travel company dreamt up the concept of Blue Monday back in 2005 as a marketing gimmick.

Nonetheless, the first month of the year is typically a cold and miserable time. And when you factor in the cost of living crisis with rising energy bills (opens in new tab) and soaring inflation (opens in new tab) it's no wonder that many of us are suffering from a touch of the January blues.

Happily, Blue Monday is increasingly linked with mental wellness in recent years so there really is no need to let all the Blue Monday chat get you down. Instead, make it a day to focus on ways to lift your spirits - and those of the people you love.

Try these tips and shop our best buys to turn Blue Monday into Happy Monday.

Tips and best buys to beat 'Janxiety'

After the glitz and glamour of the festive season and all the hype around New Year, life can feel like a real slog come mid-January. But there's no need to succumb to ‘Janxiety’ - try tips and shop our edit for a blues-beating comeback. After all, it's nearly February...

Seize the day(light)

It's well-documented that daylight is good for your mental health. A walk outside can get endorphins flowing, lifting your mood and even giving your immunity a boost - good news, given all the coughs and colds doing the rounds at present.

"It might seem simple, but getting outside during the daylight is a proven method of improving mood during the winter, as it regulates our hormones, such as melatonin, as well as releasing endorphins which boost mood," says Dr. Eleni Maria Liaka of Vie Aesthetics (opens in new tab).

If you like to feel productive on your daily walk, she recommends listening to audiobooks - try Audible (opens in new tab) for a free trial. if getting outside during daylight hours is a challenge, Dr. Eleni Maria Liaka recommends trying a SAD lamp (opens in new tab) to combat the January blues. "Evidence has shown that using a SAD lamp for 1-2 hours in the morning can treat or prevent SAD, as it mimics bright daylight, and it can be used in the background whilst you read or work," she says.

(opens in new tab) Portable SAD Light - £51.99 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) As we enter the third month of the sun setting just after 4 pm, it's tempting to book a flight in search of some winter sun. But a SAD lamp is a much more affordable option. Pop this medically certified daylight therapy lamp on your desk or beside your bed and it will simulate daylight first thing in the morning or throughout the day for a much-needed pick-me-up.

View at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Trapper Hat - £35 | Little Hotdog Watson (opens in new tab) If you'd rather hit the great outdoors, this award-winning trapper hat with faux fur-lined ear flaps will keep you warm no matter how low the mercury drops. Woven using 75% solar energy and lined with Thinsulate and soft touch jersey, each hat is trimmed with reflective piping to make you visible to traffic on dark winter days. Plus it comes in kids' sizes for the ultimate in stylish twinning!



View at Little Hotdog Watson (opens in new tab)

Practice positivity

(opens in new tab) The Positive Planner - was £24 now £18 | The Positive Planner (opens in new tab) A brilliant treat for yourself or gift for a friend, this is a daily journal that takes you on a journey of discovery around self-care, mindfulness, and daily positivity. You'll find sections dedicated to daily intentions and reflections, a mood checker and a gratitude prompt as well as all the practical stuff like space for meal planning, shopping lists and monthly diary spreads. I could not love this cheery yellow planner more and won't be parted from mine!

It's well established that practices like positive thinking and daily gratitude rituals can have a powerful effect on mood and wellbeing. One John Hopkins study (opens in new tab) found that people with a family history of heart disease who also had a positive outlook were one-third less likely to have a heart attack or other cardiovascular event within five to 25 years than those with a more negative outlook. That's all the evidence we need to power up our positivity and get journaling. Forget Blue Monday, we're all for reclaiming January as the best month of the year (opens in new tab).

View at The Positive Planner (opens in new tab)

Snuggle up and get cosy

"Thanks to the current cost of living crisis, many of us are thinking twice about turning on the heating, leaving us feeling colder and more exposed than in previous years," says Dr Eleni Maria Liaka. "One invaluable item of clothing I’ve invested in is a blanket hoodie (opens in new tab), which can be worn around the house and doubles as a cozy blanket."

She's not wrong. Before Christmas, I made sure the whole family, including the kids, got kitted out with blanket hoodies (opens in new tab) and they've been worth every single penny it cost. I haven't caught anyone trying to sneak the heating on since!

(opens in new tab) Heated Throw - £69.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Or take it to the next level and create a cosy atmosphere at home by investing in an electric blanket. This one's available in 4 colourways, has 6 different heat settings and uses just 100W of power. It's made from super breathable soft fleece fibre so you'll stay snug without getting stuffy, plus it'll switch itself off after three hours.

View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Heated Slippers - was £40 now £35 | Kudd.ly (opens in new tab) Cold feet can make every day feel like Blue Monday so beat the chill with a pair of heated slippers. These ones have removable heatable clay inserts that stay warm for 30 minutes. WANT.

View at Kudd.ly (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Weighted blanket - was £99 now £49 | Kudd.ly (opens in new tab) Weighted blankets can help to soothe stress and anxiety. This one was rated 2022’s #1 Best Weighted Blanket in the UK by the Good Housekeeping Institute. It's available in two sizes (standard and king) and made from MicroCool™ Fleece for extra cosiness, plus it's machine washable.

View at Kudd.ly (opens in new tab)

Breathe away the blues

Did you know that something as simple as uplifting, energising essential oils with stress-busting ingredients, such as citrus and bergamot, can help lift your spirits?

“For those looking for a natural remedy to ease anxiety, studies have shown that the simple act of inhaling an essential oil can elicit a change in mood and can alleviate symptoms of stress such as shortness of breath, digestion issues, and changes to our sleep pattern,” says aromatherapy expert, Jo Kellett, on behalf of Tisserand Aromatherapy (opens in new tab). "Citrus essential oils are well known for lifting your mood and making you think of sunshine and happiness. With the addition of nutmeg, which brings balance into your day, you have a wonderful combination of essential oils that will encourage happiness.”

(opens in new tab) Aroma Diffuser - was £54.99 now £38.89 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Banish the blues by filling your home with your favourite uplifting scents. This diffuser uses ultra sonic technology to disperse essential oils into the air through micro-fine atomisation. With two intensity levels, an optional timer, and an auto switch-off function, it's just the thing to wake up to on a chilly January morning.

View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Happy Vibes Roller Ball - £8 | Tisserand (opens in new tab) Can’t see the sunshine through the clouds? Roll this uplifting blend of 100% natural pure essential oils - including zesty Lemon Tea Tree, refreshing Bergamot, and cheering Nutmeg - onto your pulse points for an instant burst of happiness.

View at Tisserand (opens in new tab)

Spoil someone you love

There's lots of evidence to show that focusing your energy and attention on others can lift your mood and help you feel more positive about life. Whether you sign up for some volunteering, befriend an elderly neighbour or just send a thoughtful gift to someone who's struggling, choosing to spoil someone else is a great way to beat the blues - all year round.

(opens in new tab) Relax Mumma! Hamper - £24.50 | Bumbles and Boo (opens in new tab) Even mums-to-be can get the blues. So why not surprise an expectant friend or family member with this relaxation-themed hamper containing a selection of calming, indulgent treats including a candle, silk effect eye mask, and a box of organic 'Sleepy Tea' from Neal's Yard Remedies.

View at Bumbles and Boo (opens in new tab)

Boost your immunity

It's natural to feel a bit down in the dumps if you've been unwell, as many of us have over recent weeks thanks to all those nasty winter bugs. But health is wealth, as the saying goes, so take some time to invest in your physical health this month. Set a reminder to take your vitamins, fill the fridge with healthy food that makes you happy, or make time to see your GP for a health check if you're really feeling low or run down.

(opens in new tab) Immune Defence Duo - £32.50 | Well Actually (opens in new tab) Banish the blues on Blue Monday and all year round with Vitamin C, which has major mood-boosting properties. A lack of Vitamin C in your daily diet can cause your dopamine levels to drop, leading to feelings of anxiety and depression. This set contains Vitamin C + Vitamin D3 & K2 for a thorough health boost.

View at Well Actually (opens in new tab)

Create a simple wellness ritual

There's nothing quite like a brew to warm you up and lift your spirits, so try creating a tea or coffee station in your kitchen and turn making a cuppa into a wellness ritual! You don't need to spend any money since you're likely to have all the bits you need - simply organise your space so it feels a bit special instead of just throwing a tea bag in a mug. Break out the teapot and if your budget allows, treat yourself to a cheery new mug to mark your mood-boosting approach to tea your tea break.

(opens in new tab) Rainbow Mug - was £14.99 now £10 | Prezzybox (opens in new tab) This 'I'm So Happy' mug comes with a pink lid to keep your favourite hot drink warm and it doubles as a coaster so you'll never have to worry about drinks rings on your desk again. It comes with a little golden spoon that's perfect for stirring in your milk or fishing for the marshmallows in your hot choc.

View at Prezzybox (opens in new tab)

Try a holistic approach

According to research, 11.3 million UK citizens would choose holistic remedies to treat their mental health over prescription medication. CBD seems set to continue gaining popularity this year with its reported health benefits including improved well-being, better sleep, pain management, and reduced anxiety. Studies have also shown that 63% of adults who use CBD for stress and anxiety find it extremely effective. Worth a try?

(opens in new tab) CBD coffee - £7.99 | The Hashtag Company (opens in new tab) Cannacoffee’s award-winning CBD coffee could help boost your mood for an easy January pick-me-up. It's an easy way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine so there’s no need to remember oils or supplements to get your dose - just pour yourself a cup to feel the mood-boosting benefits and get a caffeine kick without any of the associated jittery feelings.

View at Cannacoffee (opens in new tab)

Reflect on happy memories

Compile all your cherished memories from the last year in one book and spend some time reminiscing on all of the wonderful occasions, events, and milestones you've enjoyed – a sure way to boost your mood this January. “Our photos are incredibly powerful as they hold the key to our treasured memories," agree the photo experts at Cewe (opens in new tab).

"When we see them, they have the power to transport us back to exact moments and evoke feelings associated with those times. These instant boosts release endorphins that can be truly beneficial for our well-being, making us feel happy," they add. "If you’re feeling slightly deflated this new year, there is no better way to boost your mood than by looking back at your photos. You’ll feel an immediate sense of warmth and happiness with each snap as you’re reminded of a treasured memory you share with people you love.”

(opens in new tab) Cewe Yearbook - Various prices | Cewe (opens in new tab) From birthdays and Christmas to new experiences such as holidays, weddings, and days out, each year that goes by is filled with memorable occasions. Creating a yearbook is the perfect way to cherish those memories and spending some time flicking through your happy moments will instantly lift your mood.

View at Cewe (opens in new tab)

Brighten up your look

When the January blues take hold it can be tempting to hide from the world and hibernate. Instead, try adding more colour to your outfit or make-up. A bold pop of colour - whether that's a bright scarf or a a new shade of lippy - can really help to brighten up your morning routine and lift your spirits.

(opens in new tab) The Lipstick 241 - £13, Superdrug (opens in new tab) A red lip is the undisputed champion when it comes to adding strength and confidence to your look. This punchy, chilli red has warm orange undertones to spice up even the dullest of days! Available in matte and shiny, this lippy provides high coverage with a comfortable texture. Take that, Blue Monday!

View at Superdrug (opens in new tab)

Eat your way to happiness

It's tempting to rely on the quick fix that junk food can give when we're feeling blue but healthy tweaks to your daily diet can do wonders for your mood and well-being.

"Follow NHS guidance to maintain a healthy diet (opens in new tab)that is high in fruits, veg, wholegrain fibre, protein, and healthy fats," advises Dr. Eleni Maria Liaka of Vie Aesthetics (opens in new tab). "And although no supplement will ever replace real fruit, vegetables, and pulses, a greens powder (opens in new tab) may help on the days you fall short, helping to boost your mineral, vitamin, and antioxidant intake for the day."

(opens in new tab) Healthy meal delivery | Field Doctor (opens in new tab) If your budget allows, a healthy meal delivery service can help to boost your nutrition and wellbeing. This one is science-backed and provides nutritionally balanced meals that cater for a variety of dietary needs, founded on the principle that small and meaningful lifestyle changes lead to lasting healthy habits. The meals arrive ready to cook from frozen and are crafted by dietician Sasha Watkins and Michelin-trained chef Matt Williamson using ingredients from sustainably focused producers.

View at Field Doctor (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) PHILIPS Viva HR1832/01 Juicer - was £79.99 now £69.99 | Currys (opens in new tab) Getting your recommended daily allowance of fruit and veg can be tricky in winter but a juicer can help. Simply drop fruit or veg into the wide feeding tube and position a glass underneath the spout for almost instant juice. The parts can be popped in the dishwasher for a quick clean-up that prevents sticky or stained worktops. The pulp collector catches everything else in one place so you can easily dispose of unwanted pips, lumps, and stalks.

View at Currys (opens in new tab)

Drink to happiness

Halfway through Dry January, the US trend for ‘euphoric drinks’ that was made popular by the likes of Katy Perry and Bella Hadid has begun to make waves in the UK. With reports that 6 million people swapped a tipple for a non-alcoholic alternative last year, and 42% of 18-24-year-olds reducing their alcohol consumption, perhaps it's time to pour yourself a plant-based mood booster.

(opens in new tab) The Livener - £24.99 | Three Spirit Drinks (opens in new tab) Three Spirit's ‘Social Spirit’ elixirs are plant-based drinks with nootropic and adaptogenic properties. Fruity and fiery, The Livener is a vibrant non-alcoholic drink with notes of red berries and watermelon, along with guayusa (a natural ‘clean’ caffeine), ginseng, and guava leaf plus adaptogenic properties from schisandra berry.

View at Three Spirit Drinks (opens in new tab)

