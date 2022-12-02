Did you spot the hidden detail in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix trailer?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fans have gone wild over this hidden detail in their Netflix trailer.

Prince Harry playing guitar next to wife Meghan Markle has sent fans wild ahead of their Netflix docu-series.

Fans of the Duke of Sussex have noticed his hidden talent.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fans have spotted a hidden detail in their docu-series Netflix trailer (opens in new tab) that they've never seen before and it's got them wanting more but did you notice it?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given fans an insight into the private lives, sharing not only their experiences but also unseen snaps from their family album and during the 60 seconds clip, fans noticed Prince Harry is serenading Meghan with a guitar.

The detail has prompted them to comment, "I didn't know Harry played guitar. This is so cool," whilst a second fan remarked, "Also… Since when does Prince Harry play the guitar?".

Another fan added, "Prince Harry plays acoustic guitar. Let me find out if he can actually sing too."

And a fourth suggested, "Maybe one day we will get to see Prince Harry playing guitar."

But seeing Harry play has got some musicians wondering what song he's playing.

Professional guitarist Nic Dacre told Metro (opens in new tab), "He could be transitioning from/into a B minor 7th. But I doubt it."

Blues guitarist Luke, who dabbles in folk and jazz, added, "All I’ll say is he must be a jazzer.

"He’s not fretting the top string so he’s playing either an A m7b5 or a chord beyond my limited knowledge, if he’s playing the open E string on the top. The guitar is the one Ed Sheeran used to play – s Martin LX1 Little Martin Acoustic Guitar. But it’s a chord you’d be unlikely to find in an Sheeran song."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran are friends - having teamed up for s hilarious sketch that aired on World Mental Health day, so maybe Ed gave the Prince one of his old guitars.

Who knows - but that would be a duet fans would love to see.

And one fan claims "Meghan Markle's CV says she can play guitar, drums and as we saw singing" - so maybe she's been teaching her husband a few rifts instead of Ed.