Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for Thanksgiving photo and fans are all saying the same

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose together before US Thanksgiving celebrations and fans are all commenting on how youthful Meghan looks.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen with beaming smiles as fans claim the Duchess is "ageing in reverse".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have posed together for a picture with poet and writer Amanda Gorman.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been pictured together ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations in the US and fans are all saying Meghan is 'ageing backwards".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been busy championing their own projects in recent weeks - with Meghan continuing to produce Archetype podcasts for Spotify and Prince Harry preparing for the release of his memoir 'Spare'. (opens in new tab)

And the couple, who have children Archie (opens in new tab), four, and Lilibet, one, joined forces to meet with poet and author Amanda Gorman (opens in new tab) after she appeared on a podcast episode with the Duchess.

Amanda shared the snap and captioned it, "Beyond thrilled to have had the honor of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, Archetypes, where I spoke on the power that women possess as changemakers. Thank you so much for having me! 💛"

And on seeing the photo fans couldn't wait to comment on how youthful Meghan was now looking.

One fan wrote, "“Gorgeous photo! And Meghan is aging backwards!” (sic)

Another fan put, "Aging better than Kate definitely 😂" (sic)

And a third fan added, "...her face looks so different now"

While a fourth fan noted, "Meghan looks gorgeous here wow ❤️"

A post shared by Amanda Gorman (@amandascgorman) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fans were also quick to point out how "happy" the couple look together. One fan commented, “Wow this is beautiful and you're face is just glowing. So much love and happiness in this photo.”

The new podcast episode which was released on Tuesday, features the former National Youth Poet Laureate and Meghan welcomed actress and activist Michaela Jaé Rodriquez and Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell for a conversation titled "Beyond the Archetype: Human Being" to discuss sexuality, identity and femininity.

In reflection, Meghan said, "I find it so inspiring to listen to women who are clear on who they are, unwavering, not waffling, confident, in spite of whatever barriers they may have seen in the foreground. And as I thought about closing this episode and how I could just bottle up that feeling, that inspiring feeling of liberation when you shed all those fears of judgment and you sit in your authenticity. When you allow yourself to be human and to be." Then, she introduced Gorman and the "powerful" poem she wrote.

"There is a movement brewing. We are the storm, the very form of change. The way forward isn't a road we take but a road we make," Gorman said. "Forged forth by a future that is female. We will not fail, we will not sway/For where there's will, there's woman/And where there's woman, there is forever a way."

(Image credit: Getty)

Amanda most famously read at Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony (opens in new tab) and one line struck a chord with Meghan who said, "It's so good! I mean, did you guys hear that? 'And where there's women, there is forever a way.' Truer words have never been spoken," she said. "Thank you Ms. Amanda Gorman."

The episode is thought to be the penultimate one with the next and final episode expected to drop next Tuesday.