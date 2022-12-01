Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series trailer has dropped with an intimate glimpse into their life

Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docu-series trailer is out and it features some intimate, never-before-seen pictures from their life and relationship

After months of speculation, Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series finally has a trailer, with fans finally getting a glimpse at what the documentary will feature

The trailer sees both Harry and Meghan being interviews, along with several private photographs from their life, since stepping back as senior royals

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Kate Middleton makes a surprise US basketball appearance and fans are all saying the same thing (opens in new tab)

The trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hotly anticipated Netflix docu-series (opens in new tab) has landed and features a series of never-before-seen, intimate pictures of the couple.

The series, which has so far been the source of much speculation, from reports that it had been 'shelved' indefinitely (opens in new tab) to claims that Harry and Meghan were attempting to make extensive cuts, is set to air this month. Now fans have got a taster of what the documentary will entail, as Netflix drops the first bombshell teaser trailer.

In the one-minute preview, we hear a dramatic music score, before one of the producers can be heard asking, "Why did you want to make this documentary?"

The video then shows a montage of unseen, intimate black-and-white pictures, from the pair dancing at their wedding to a snap of them kissing in their kitchen. Fans even see a never-before-released picture of Meghan pregnant, and a few rare selfies of her and Harry, before he then responds, "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors."

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The imagery then changes to pictures during their time as working royals, with snaps of Meghan crying, along with photographers and newspapers. We also see a picture of Prince William and Kate Middleton flash by, taken during the Commonwealth Day service in 2020, (Harry and Meghan's final royal engagement before stepping back (opens in new tab)), as Harry adds, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Phil Harris - WPA Pool)

His comment is then followed by more images from their time in the UK before we see flashes of both Prince Harry and Meghan as children to the present day, with a final glimpse of Meghan wiping away tears.

The poignant trailer then ends with a shot of Meghan seemingly answering the producer's original question, saying, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make sense to hear our story from us?"

Alongside the video, Netflix also teased its release date by writing, " Harry & Meghan. A Netflix global event. Coming soon."

(Image credit: Getty Images /Matt Dunham - WPA Pool)

According to Sky News (opens in new tab), Netflix has said the docu-series will explore "the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution," and will reportedly land on the streaming platform on December 8th.