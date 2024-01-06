How Kate Middleton keeps Prince George, Charlotte and Louis grounded at kids’ parties - and sweet gesture really impresses the neighbours
The Princess of Wales and her family are making a good impression
Kate Middleton has left her neighbours impressed with a simple gesture that’s gone a long way – and helps to keep her children grounded.
Prince William and Kate might be senior royals, but they’re also the parents of three young children. Whether they’re queuing for after-school activities or trying to keep their kids calm in public, they spend a lot of their time bringing up Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Often, the family will spend time at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. And one way Kate has endeared herself to their neighbours in the area, and keeps her children grounded, is by taking them to birthday parties, and remembering the names of her neighbours’ children too.
Meanwhile, William and Kate are often seen supporting their children in their hobbies, cheering on George, who’s now 10 years old, as he plays football and Charlotte, eight, in her hockey matches.
A friend of Kate told People magazine, “She is very good at setting boundaries, which helps keep everything running smoothly. But the family is the priority, always.”
Over the festive season, William and Kate spent a lot of time with their family, and their children in particular. Just under a month ago, William, George, Charlotte and Louis were present for Kate’s third annual carol concert – the first time all five attended together.
Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her sister Pippa, were all present, but King Charles and Queen Camilla were absent, making William and Kate the most senior royals at the event.
Kate also took her children to a donation drive near their Windsor home, encouraging them to sort through children’s toys and clothes. She told George at the end of their work, “You can see how rewarding this kind of work is knowing you are helping out others.”
But there’s also been time for some fun over Christmas. Take Louis – who’s becoming well-known for his cheeky, humorous behaviour. During the Royal Family’s Christmas Day walk at Sandringham, he looked excited to be part of proceedings, walking with his big brother and his cousin, Mia Tindall.
As body language expert Judi James explained, “Louis, like most small children on Christmas morning, looked excited but also impatient.”
In other royal news, Prince Louis delights blended families all over the UK with this simple gesture to a little known royal and Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton just wore matching hairstyles and the style is perfect for all ages.
Adam is an experienced writer who regularly covers the royal family and celebrity news for the likes of Goodto, The List, The Metro, and Entertainment Daily. However, you can also find Adam covering relationships, mental health, pet care, and contributing to titles such as Creative Bloq.
