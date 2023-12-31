Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton just wore matching hairstyles and the style is perfect for all ages
The mother/daughter duo looked adorable in their identical hairstyles
Kate Middleton and her daughter Princess Charlotte stepped out in matching hairstyles for their Christmas day walkabout and the braided style is the perfect hairdo for all age groups.
The Wales children, ten-year-old Prince George, eight-year-old Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, five, stole the show over the festive holidays as they stepped out in matching outfits not only during the Royal Family's Christmas day walkabout, but also in an unseen snap of the family.
But in all the ensuing commotion, as royal fans gushed over the youngsters' sweet co-ordination, we all seemed to have missed another twinning moment.
That's because Princess Charlotte and her mum Kate Middleton wore matching hairstyles for the Christmas walkabout at Sandringham and their slightly differing but complimentary approaches to the hairdo just go to prove how braids are the perfect style for people of every age.
Charlotte opted for a hairstyle that's become one of her signature looks as she's stepped out for more and more royal engagements thanks to her prominent position in the royal line of succession; two thin braids on either side of her head, tied back with a bow, with the rest of her hair hanging loose over her shoulders.
With Charlotte having stepped out in a multitude of braided hairstyles before, we can only say that Kate must have been the one taking inspiration from her daughter and not the other way round as she also styled her hair in a half-up braided look, only partially hidden by her fascinator hat.
The hairstyle is a practical one for both royals, keeping their hair out of their face as they greet with royal fans and well-wishers on windy days, but it's also a style that brings the mother/daughter duo closer together. Not simply through them both wearing it, but because Kate spends the time to do Charlotte's hair and has worked on her skills a lot to make sure she can do the perfect braid.
Back in 2019, Kate commented on a royal fan's daughter's 'pretty' braided hair, admitting to the mother, "I tried to do a plait with Charlotte this morning, and it didn’t really work very well."
She's clearly upped her hairstyle game since then, with Charlotte stepping out in a multitude of plaited looks including an intricate updo for King Charles and Queen Camila’s coronation earlier this year.
The style takes practice to master, but Charlotte's plaited half-up, half down style is very easy to do once you get the hang of it. First, separate the bottom half of the hair from the top half, then part the top half into two equal sections. Braid each section down from the crown of the head and secure the plait with a band. Tie the two ends of the braids together with a ribbon to finish and there you have a neat, tidy hairstyle that won't annoy your child with wispy hairs going all over their face.
