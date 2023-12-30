Prince Louis delights blended families all over the UK with this simple gesture to a little known royal

Prince Louis' simple wave to a little known royal relative over the Christmas holidays has captured the hearts of royal fans and delighted blended families all over the UK.

Prince Louis has stole the show over the festive period. From breaking protocol with a royal ‘first’ caught on camera to stepping out in matching outfits with his two siblings, ten-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, eight, for the Royal Family's Christmas day walkabout, whenever he makes a royal appearance, Louis is sure to be the centre of attention.

Never was this more true than during Kate Middleton's recent Christmas Carol Concert. Throughout the event, Louis was on top form but it was his exit that caught the attention of royal fans as they noticed him waving to Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, giving a rare insight into his friendship with the little-known royal.

Members of the Royal family departing after the service.Prince Louis waving and smiling towards Christopher ☺️🎥 ITV1 pic.twitter.com/I3Ea48nW82December 25, 2023 See more

In a video clip of the concert posted to X [formerly known as Twitter], the Wales family can be seen leaving Westminster Abbey, walking as a group with their carol candles lit. We see Louis give an excited wave to his second cousin Wolfie as he passes his seat and when he later notices his friend walking behind him, we see a huge smile begin to grow on his face.

The moment was decidedly sweet, showing that while Wolfie may not be a blood-relative of the Royal Family, and holds no position in the royal line of succession, his blended family have fully taken him in and love him all the same.

Wolfie is Princess Beatrice's stepson whom she welcomed with open arms after marrying his father, her now-husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. She has been incredibly open about her experiences as a step-mother, saying back in 2021, "This year, I had the great honour to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime."

Gushing over Louis and Wolfie's interaction on X, one royal fan wrote, "Waving at Wolfie, they must be friends." While another commented, "Prince Louis this evening is the cutest thing on Earth."

But it wasn't just the wave that caught fan attention. Elsewhere during the concert, as Jim Broadbent stood up to read JRR Tolkien's The Father Christmas Letters, Louis' entire face lit up and a quick close-up of him saw him excitedly exclaiming, "Mama!" to make sure his mum didn't miss the celebrity.

Louis' sweet behaviour has long been a talking point for royal fans and one friend of the Wales family is glad that his personality has enchanted the world. "He's a cheeky monkey — a typical third child," they told PEOPLE after his antics at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. "It's nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself."