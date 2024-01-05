Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘normal’ parenting revealed as they’re spotted queuing for this iconic after-school activity, and it’s making their kids ‘popular’

Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'normal' parenting activity that makes Princess Charlotte popular at school has been revealed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are very much hands-on when it comes to doing the school run or watching their children play sports after school. And while Kate's parenting style has been praised for being a "relatable" mix of traditional and modern elements, they showed they're fans of traditions when it comes to evening school-based activities.

Kate Middleton hosted the Royal Carol Concert Together at Christmas, and while they attended the pre-recorded service with the whole family, they didn't let their royal duties get in the way of them attending good old-fashioned Christmas Fayre at their children's school.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend Lambrook School in Berkshire and sources have claimed the Wales' regularly take part in all the school activities, including "queuing for tombola".

A source told Hello magazine "The day after Kate's carol service [at Westminster Abbey], it was the school Christmas fair and they were all there, as they were the previous year.

"I saw them queuing up for tombola tickets like everyone else. They really act like a normal mum and dad."

And fans are delighted, as one commented on X platform, "I just love them. They are normal like us."

Another fan said, "That is how to set the example of how to be a good parent. They know the country is watching. All praise for it."

And a third fan added, "Putting their children first is an investment in the future. Refreshing to see such a family-forward couple."

While it's not known if they pulled out a winning ticket or whether they donated prizes, it appears their children are also popular with their classmates. "They're lovely kids,” the source says. "Charlotte is so kind and friendly and the other children adore her. She's kind to the kids in younger years and she's very popular. George seems like a nice boy, too, and little Louis just has so much energy.

"If William and Kate ever can't make a sports match, their nanny goes along and spends most of the time running around the edge of the pitch after Louis. He's a typical little energetic five-year-old."

