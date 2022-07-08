How Kate Middleton revolutionized the ‘royal social media game’ with this clever trick

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A royal expert has claimed that Kate Middleton has revolutionized the "royal social media game" and in doing so changed the monarchy "forever".

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known for posting regular updates of their engagements and family milestones on social media accounts.

Now a royal expert has claimed that Kate has upped the ‘social media game’ of the entire Firm with her approach to their platforms.

Over the years the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have become very active on social media, using their platform to celebrate sporting events, charities and keeping fans updated on their upcoming engagements and family milestones. However, something that sets their socials apart from the rest of the royal family is Kate Middleton's inclusion of her own personally-taken photographs.

Instead of opting for a royal photographer, Kate often shares pictures from her own portfolio, for example sharing an adorable snap of Princess Charlotte on her birthday (opens in new tab) and a candid Father's Day tribute to Prince William (opens in new tab) earlier this year.

Now writer and royal expert Daniela Elser (opens in new tab) has suggested that Duchess Kate's decision to share such deeply personal snapshots of her and William's family life together is a deliberate move to appeal to a more "youthful demographic".

Daniela explained that Kate's posting of her own photographs is actually a "quietly radical" move from the senior royal. So much so, that the expert has alleged that this has actually changed The Firm (opens in new tab)'s whole approach to social media.

“While the eyes of the world were by and large glued to the Harry and Meghan Show, Kate has been revolutionizing the royal social media game,” she stated, before going on to express her belief that Kate is "simply nailing it".

Referencing Kate’s photos, Daniela then shared, “In the guise of a self-appointed in-palace photographer, she has been quietly moving the dial in front of our very faces. Essentially, William and Kate’s former regimen of stiff posed pictures, have been supplanted by something far more subversive and quietly radical.”

The expert also suggested that William and Kate’s social media transformation showcases the royal couple "positioning themselves to rule – and rule in a way that will change the crown forever".

Having already shared several highly-anticipated family photos on social media so far this year, fans will no doubt be hoping Kate Middleton does the same when Prince George turns 9 on July 22nd.