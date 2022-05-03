We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton’s new Princess Charlotte photo shared to mark her seventh birthday has sparked a seriously sweet reaction from royal fans.

Charlotte turned seven on the 2nd of May and to mark the special day, Kate showed off her photography skills and posted a set of portraits of her daughter to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram account.

The photo showed Charlotte sitting in a bluebell field, beaming at the camera and cuddling the family spaniel, Orla. Fans were blown away by how grown up she looked and by her striking resemblance to her father, Prince William.

One took to the comment section to say, “William’s mini-me!”

A second fan quipped, “Beautiful Princess Charlotte! She is more and more similar to the prince William every year!”

While a third commented, “Oh my…she is Prince William with long hair. Happiest birthday sweet Princess Charlotte”

Several fans also noticed similarities between the young princess and her great-grandmother, with one pointing out, “Oh my goodness she looks like the Queen!”

It seems it’s not just her father’s looks that Charlotte has inherited. Prince William once joked that she also gets her ‘feisty’ personality from him, while also commenting on how fast his kids were growing up.

This also isn’t the first time this year that royal fans have been stunned by how grown-up Charlotte is. At Prince Philip’s memorial service, Charlotte was dubbed a ‘pro’ for the way she navigated her first televised church service. During the royal appearance, she was spotted shaking hands with clergymen and even sharing a sweet moment with her cousin Princess Beatrice.