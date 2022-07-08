The Queen's 'official unhappiness' with Cambridges' helicopter use over 'crash' fears
The Queen is reportedly unhappy about Prince William and Kate Middleton flying by royal helicopter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Queen reportedly expressed unhappiness over Prince William and Kate Middleton's helicopter use with flying them and their children between their royal homes in London and Norfolk.
- A royal expert says there has been "official unhappiness" from the Queen over the Cambridge family's helicopter use.
- It's been claimed the monarch's discomfort stems from fears of a crash, with multiple airs to the throne on board.
- This royal news comes after Kate and William shared a romantic PDA moment at the polo.
Royal journalist Richard Palmer told the Express of Her Majesty's feelings over the Cambridge family using a helicopter to get from Kensington Palace in London to Amner Hall in Norfolk.
"I think the Queen felt, certainty let it be known, that she felt uncomfortable about the entire family traveling by helicopter. I think there was partly a bit more going on behind the scenes," he told the publication.
"I think there was a little bit of official unhappiness about the amount of time that the Cambridges were spending traveling between Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Kensington Palace, their London residence, using helicopters," Robert added.
Sharing details of the Queen's reported concerns over heirs to the throne travelling by helicopter together, he continued to explain how the monarch feels displeased about the likes of future Kings, Prince William and Prince George, who are second and third in the royal line of succession, flying so often.
"[The Queen] let it be known that she was worried about the Cambridges traveling as a family by helicopter because of the possibility of a crash," he said.
The reports follow news that Prince William and Kate are planning to downsize to a four-bed home, moving Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis nearby to Windsor in order to support the Queen following her move from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle.
The family are expected to move to Adelaide Cottage, swapping their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment for a more modest home.
"Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff," a royal insider is said to have told The Sun.
Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry).
-
-
Where is Elizabeth Holmes now and will she go to prison?
She's the star of new drama The Dropout and people are interested to know where is Elizabeth Holmes now and will she go to prison?
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
The moment Kate Middleton's dad 'mortified' her at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton once revealed how dad Michael left her 'mortified' in front of someone very famous
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
The Queen's relaxing getaway following busy Scotland trip
The Queen has headed back to Sandringham for a mini-break following her busy schedule during Holyrood Week
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
The Queen was gifted an impressive boozy gift from Nicola Sturgeon
The Queen was presented with a bottle of pricey whisky from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
The Queen 'still adores' Prince Harry despite his royal family exit
The Queen and Prince Harry are said to still have a very special bond
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Why the Queen 'never really liked' Buckingham Palace, according to her former chef
A former royal chef has revealed why the Queen 'never really liked' Buckingham Palace
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Why the Queen might not be seen in public again for months
Her Majesty is expected to be out of the spotlight over the coming months for this reason...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Queen to miss another royal event as she makes move to become a more ‘virtual Queen’
Her Majesty is predicted to move into being a 'virtual Queen'
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
The Queen due to pull out of another major event in latest health setback
The Queen due to pull out of another major event as fans fear over her latest health setback
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The bizarre rule that stops members of the Royal Family from removing their coats
By Selina Maycock • Published