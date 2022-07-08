The Queen's 'official unhappiness' with Cambridges' helicopter use over 'crash' fears

The Queen is reportedly unhappy about Prince William and Kate Middleton flying by royal helicopter

The Queen reportedly expressed unhappiness over Prince William and Kate Middleton's helicopter use with flying them and their children between their royal homes in London and Norfolk. 

Royal journalist Richard Palmer told the Express of Her Majesty's feelings over the Cambridge family using a helicopter to get from Kensington Palace in London to Amner Hall in Norfolk. 

"I think the Queen felt, certainty let it be known, that she felt uncomfortable about the entire family traveling by helicopter. I think there was partly a bit more going on behind the scenes," he told the publication. 

"I think there was a little bit of official unhappiness about the amount of time that the Cambridges were spending traveling between Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Kensington Palace, their London residence, using helicopters," Robert added.

Sharing details of the Queen's reported concerns over heirs to the throne travelling by helicopter together, he continued to explain how the monarch feels displeased about the likes of future Kings, Prince William and Prince George, who are second and third in the royal line of succession, flying so often. 

"[The Queen] let it be known that she was worried about the Cambridges traveling as a family by helicopter because of the possibility of a crash," he said. 

The reports follow news that Prince William and Kate are planning to downsize to a four-bed home, moving Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis nearby to Windsor in order to support the Queen following her move from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle.

The family are expected to move to Adelaide Cottage, swapping their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment for a more modest home.

"Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff," a royal insider is said to have told The Sun. 

Caitlin Elliott

Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry). 

