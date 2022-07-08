The Queen's 'official unhappiness' with Cambridges' helicopter use over 'crash' fears

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen reportedly expressed unhappiness over Prince William and Kate Middleton's helicopter use with flying them and their children between their royal homes in London and Norfolk.

A royal expert says there has been "official unhappiness" from the Queen over the Cambridge family's helicopter use.

It's been claimed the monarch's discomfort stems from fears of a crash, with multiple airs to the throne on board.

Royal journalist Richard Palmer told the Express of Her Majesty's feelings over the Cambridge family using a helicopter to get from Kensington Palace in London to Amner Hall in Norfolk.

"I think the Queen felt, certainty let it be known, that she felt uncomfortable about the entire family traveling by helicopter. I think there was partly a bit more going on behind the scenes," he told the publication.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think there was a little bit of official unhappiness about the amount of time that the Cambridges were spending traveling between Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Kensington Palace, their London residence, using helicopters," Robert added.

Sharing details of the Queen's reported concerns over heirs to the throne travelling by helicopter together, he continued to explain how the monarch feels displeased about the likes of future Kings, Prince William and Prince George, who are second and third in the royal line of succession, flying so often.

"[The Queen] let it be known that she was worried about the Cambridges traveling as a family by helicopter because of the possibility of a crash," he said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The reports follow news that Prince William and Kate are planning to downsize to a four-bed home, moving Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis nearby to Windsor in order to support the Queen following her move from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle.

The family are expected to move to Adelaide Cottage, swapping their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment for a more modest home.

"Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff," a royal insider is said to have told The Sun.