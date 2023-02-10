How to apply for Coronation concert tickets - everything you need to know

There are 10,000 free tickets available to the historic event. Here, we explain how to apply for Coronation concert tickets.

The plans for King Charles' coronation weekend have been announced and royal fans are eager to know the details - from when the Coronation is (opens in new tab) and where it will be (opens in new tab) to what the roles family members such as George, Charlotte and Louis will have (opens in new tab). Most recently, The Firm has announced a Coronation concert for Sunday 7 May, featuring "world-class orchestras, musical favourites, and fantastic entertainers" - though full details of the line-up will be confirmed at a later date.

Members of the public are keen to know how they can watch, and now the BBC has revealed that there are thousands of free tickets to the momentous event up for grabs. Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, said: "The coronation concert on the BBC will bring the nation together to mark this momentous occasion and we are thrilled to be able to offer the public the opportunity to be part of the event at Windsor Castle through a national ballot." If you want to be in with a chance of seeing the event live, the we've got all the details on applying for tickets to the Coronation concert.

How to apply for Coronation concert tickets

You can apply for free Coronation concert tickets by visiting the BBC's ticket ballot web page (opens in new tab). From there, customers will be directed to a Ticketmaster page (opens in new tab) where they will need to fill in their name and contact details as well as those of their guest, and provide ID.

There are 5,000 pairs of free Coronation concert tickets available, meaning each successful applicant can nominate a guest. Guests will find out if they have been successful in late April, at which point they will be asked to claim their tickets and confirm attendance at the concert.

The BBC website says, "Attended by a public audience including volunteers from The King and The Queen Consort (opens in new tab)’s many charity affiliations, the concert will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by fantastic entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance and the arts. The performances will be supported by staging and effects located on the Castle’s East Lawn and will also feature a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen."

When to apply for Coronation concert tickets

The ballot for Coronation concert tickets opened at 7am on Friday 10 February and will close at 11.59pm on Tuesday 28 February, giving the public just over two weeks to apply.

The 10,000 tickets are not being allocated on a first-come first-served basis, but on the geographical spread of the UK population. This means there is just as much chance of being selected if an application is made on the 10 February as on the 28 February.

Who can apply for Coronation concert tickets?

Anyone can apply for Coronation concert tickets as long as they are over the age of 18. Those who are allocated guest tickets must be over the age of 11, and any attendees under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The ballot is open to UK residents and those in the Channel Isles, the Isle of Man and people with a British Forces postal address, but any other overseas applications will not be valid.

Once the 10,000 tickets have been allocated, the remaining tickets will be made available to charitable organisations including those who work in support of young people, the military, the environment and those who work to support their local communities and the wider Commonwealth.

Will the Coronation concert be on TV?

Yes, the Coronation concert will be on TV. It will be broadcast live from the grounds of Windsor Castle on BBC One, and viewers will also be able to tune in via BBC iPlayer.

The event will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, and will be supported across the entire BBC network as it brings together music icons and contemporary stars in celebration of the historic occasion.

The Coronation concert will take place on the evening of Sunday 7 May 2023 and is expected to last two to three hours, with exact timings of the coverage due to be revealed at a later date.

