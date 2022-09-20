King Charles III coronation - where will it take place?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab), many are asking questions about King Charles III's coronation.

As next in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab), King Charles III ascended to the throne immediately following the death of the late Queen - but it is his coronation ceremony that will see the new sovereign officially crowned.

There are few alive today who can remember the Queen's coronation (opens in new tab) - owing to her incredible 70 year-long reign - so many have questions about what the traditional entails. Here's what we know about where King Charles III's coronation ceremony will be held and when we might expect it to take place.

Where will King Charles III's coronation take place?

King Charles III's coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey - the same place all coronations of UK monarchs have taken place for the past 1,000 years - and he will be crowned alongside his Queen Consort, Camilla.

The Abbey is in the City of Westminster in London and its history is entwined with that of the Royal Family, having held royal weddings and royal funerals, alongside the coronations. Westminster Abbey is also the resting place of 30 kings and queens.

The Telegraph (opens in new tab) reports that up to 2,000 guests are expected to be invited to the coronation of King Charles III, where he will be seated in the Coronation Chair - also known as Edward's Chair - holding the sceptre and orb.

The Sovereign's Sceptre and Sovereign's Orb are part of the Crown Jewels and represent the Crown's governance and the Christian world respectively. These objects also played a prominent part in the Queen's funeral, as well as the St Edward's Crown, which King Charles will be crowned with.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony, and he will present the King with the coronation oath, before anointing, blessing and consecrating him.

Will the coronation be televised?

Although it is not yet known for sure, it is likely that King Charles III's coronation will be televised, just like that of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the BBC, the Queen's coronation was the event that did more than any other to make television a mainstream medium, with more than 20 million people watching - outnumbering the radio audience for the first time.

According to The Express (opens in new tab), the Queen's state funeral (opens in new tab) is expected to have drawn four billion viewers globally, making it the most watched broadcast in history.

When might King Charles III's coronation take place?

There is no date set for King Charles III's coronation, and it is likely that it won't be for many months yet, despite him becoming king as soon as the late Queen died.

According to the The Telegraph (opens in new tab), the coronation is likely to take place in spring or summer 2023, following a period of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Although the official national period of mourning ended on Monday 19 September, following the Queen's funeral, King Charles has asked that the Royal Family continue to observe a period of grief for an additional seven days, until Monday 26 September. It will not be several months following this that the coronation will take place.

The Telegraph also reports that the coronation for King Charles III will be 'shorter, smaller and less expensive' than that of the Queen - in line with his vision for a smaller and more modern monarchy - as well as being representative of different faiths and community groups.

Why was the Queen's coronation delayed?

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was delayed to allow an appropriate amount of time to pass following the death of King George VI, meaning she waited almost 16 months for her coronation.

This is part of a royal tradition to ensure that a sufficient mourning period has taken place before the celebration of a coronation, which also allowed for plenty of time to plan the ceremony.

The date, 2 June, was chosen in the hopes of good weather for the event, but, as is typical of British weather, it rained all day. However, that didn't stop thousands of people lining the streets to watch the royal procession following the ceremony, or throwing street parties across the UK.

Will there be a bank holiday for the coronation?

The Government has said that a decision has not yet been made on whether King Charles II's coronation will be a bank holiday in the UK, with a spokesperson adding that 'a decision will be made nearer the time'.

The day of the coronation is a state event much like the Queen's funeral (opens in new tab), which was declared as bank holiday. However, we will have to wait a little longer for any confirmation of a bank holiday for King Charles III's coronation.

