How to make Prince Archie’s favourite meal at home with just 6 ingredients and it's perfect for kids

Prince Archie has one favourite meal that he loves so much it's the first thing he wants when he wakes up - and you can make it for your children with just six ingredients.

The Sussex youngster was born in the UK but after spending the majority of his life living in Canada and then living in LA with his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it's no surprise that he's fallen in love with waffles - a US breakfast staple.

Prince Harry previously revealed his son's obsession with the popular breakfast or dessert during an interview with James Corden.

At the time, Harry revealed that the Queen had bought Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.

"My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix and throws it in the waffle iron."

And if you're wondering what Archie thinks, "He loves it," Harry said. So much so, "Archie wakes up in the morning and literally just goes, 'Waffle?'"

And here's what you need to make it at home...

Ingredients

250g plain flour

1tbsp baking powder

1tbsp caster sugar

3 eggs

425ml milk

100g butter, melted

Method

Whisk together the waffle ingredients with a teaspoon of salt until it is lump-free. Then leave to rest. Pour the batter into a waffle maker and cook for three to four minutes. Serve with a topping of your choice - perhaps waffles with almond cherry sauce or for a savoury option if you have older kids there's Korean bbq chicken and waffles recipe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The plain waffle recipe is taken from James Martin's bacon waffles with maple syrup and enables you to customise your own topping depending on what favourite things your children like.

Meghan, who is mum to Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, recently teased her kids' love of milkshakes too. During her speech at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Meghan apologised for being "late to the party" before explaining what had held her up back home. "Like so many of you, you know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created and Fisher House has created, and so I had to spend a little bit more time getting the little ones settled at home," she revealed.

"Three milkshakes and a school drop off and I just landed a couple of hours ago and I am thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you."

