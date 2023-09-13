How to make Prince Archie’s favourite meal at home with just 6 ingredients and it's perfect for kids
The youngster is a fan of this iconic sweet treat and 'literally' asks for them when he wakes up
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Archie has one favourite meal that he loves so much it's the first thing he wants when he wakes up - and you can make it for your children with just six ingredients.
The Sussex youngster was born in the UK but after spending the majority of his life living in Canada and then living in LA with his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it's no surprise that he's fallen in love with waffles - a US breakfast staple.
Prince Harry previously revealed his son's obsession with the popular breakfast or dessert during an interview with James Corden.
At the time, Harry revealed that the Queen had bought Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.
"My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix and throws it in the waffle iron."
And if you're wondering what Archie thinks, "He loves it," Harry said. So much so, "Archie wakes up in the morning and literally just goes, 'Waffle?'"
And here's what you need to make it at home...
Ingredients
- 250g plain flour
- 1tbsp baking powder
- 1tbsp caster sugar
- 3 eggs
- 425ml milk
- 100g butter, melted
Method
- Whisk together the waffle ingredients with a teaspoon of salt until it is lump-free. Then leave to rest.
- Pour the batter into a waffle maker and cook for three to four minutes.
- Serve with a topping of your choice - perhaps waffles with almond cherry sauce or for a savoury option if you have older kids there's Korean bbq chicken and waffles recipe
The plain waffle recipe is taken from James Martin's bacon waffles with maple syrup and enables you to customise your own topping depending on what favourite things your children like.
Meghan, who is mum to Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, recently teased her kids' love of milkshakes too. During her speech at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Meghan apologised for being "late to the party" before explaining what had held her up back home. "Like so many of you, you know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created and Fisher House has created, and so I had to spend a little bit more time getting the little ones settled at home," she revealed.
"Three milkshakes and a school drop off and I just landed a couple of hours ago and I am thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you."
In other royal news there's Prince George's favourite meal or if you'd like to make your kids a milk-based drink to go with the homemade waffles, try these amazing milkshakes.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Selina is currently a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, formerly Senior Entertainment writer for Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including celebrity births, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories from baby names to store closures and product recall warnings. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Is your child not settling at school? I moved my son within 4 months and now he goes in with no tears
Moving schools was the best thing I could do for my five-year-old, after four months of refusal I finally listened to him
By Stephanie Lowe Published
-
Are vapes being banned in the UK? Everything to know following child addiction fears
We explain the news around vapes being banned in the UK, as well as the concerns around the impact of the products on children's health.
By Ellie Hutchings Published