Prince George's 'favourite' meal is the perfect week-night family dish, and it's not what we expected

A celebrity chef has revealed Prince George's 'favourite' meal and it is the perfect family dish for those hectic weeknight meals.

Prince George's favourite meal is reportedly spaghetti carbonara, a classic Italian dish that is the perfect recipe for family dinners.

The dish can be adapted in many ways from making it vegetarian-friendly to low-fat.

You may imagine the Wales' royal household to be filled with formal dinners and chef cooked meals, but Prince William and Kate Middleton have both been candid about their 'informal' approach to parenthood and joint desire to give their kids an as normal upbringing as possible.

One aspect of that normal lifestyle is that the family cooks their own meals. The act of cooking has been an important part of William and Kate's relationship with William previously revealing the spaghetti bolognese recipe that helped him 'woo' his future wife and Kate sharing the meals William made to 'impress' her when they were both students at St Andrews University.

This love for food has continued to dominate their family life and, according to celebrity chef Aldo Zilli, Prince George's favourite dish is surprisingly budget-friendly and easy-to-cook.

According to Chef Aldo Zilli, Prince George's favourite food is the classic Italian dish spaghetti carbonara.

Speaking to FEMAIL about meeting George's dad Prince William, Zilli revealed, "[William is] amazing! I'm waiting for the call because apparently his little boy's favourite is spaghetti carbonara, so I'm waiting for the call to go and cook it for him. [William] is an absolute gent. He'll come over to you, speak to you about - he knows everything about everyone.

"If George has my carbonara, he will never have another one, so I need to go and make it, let's get the ball rolling, send me to the Palace to cook!"

The brilliant thing about spaghetti carbonara is the variety of variations you can make to the dish to suit the notoriously picky tastes of toddlers and young children. From our easy, 6-ingredient classic spaghetti carbonara recipe that takes just 10 minutes to cook, our vegetarian spaghetti carbonara with smoked cheese that's ready in 25 minutes, to our lower-fat carbonara recipe that the whole family will still love, there are endless changes to be made to this delicious dish.

Pasta-based meals appear to be a go-to for the Wales family - as they are for many. People Magazine previously reported that when Kate visited Lavender Primary School, she spoke about her family of five's love of the Italian staple.

Matthew Kleiner-Mann, who was present during the visit, shared, "She [Kate] was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

When they're not eating pastas, Kate has also revealed that the family love to make their own pizzas. During an outing to St Luke's Community Centre in London, Kate previously revealed, "I've done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy."

You can make your own pizzas with our huge range of pizza recipes that include everything from a rainbow shaped vegetable pizza to our sweet and simple English muffin pizzas which are perfect for a picnic.