Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton’s plans to renovate family home as it only ‘just about fits the entire family’
The Waleses Windsor home Adelaide Cottage is about to get a new look
Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly drawing up plans to renovate their family home to get a bit more space for when their children grow up as it currently only ‘just about fits the entire family,’ an insider has claimed.
We could all do with a bit more space. Homes seemed to be crammed full of the best kids toys and, no matter whether you've brought brilliant storage for them in the form of personalised toy boxes, you're forever stepping on action men, Barbie dolls, and, most painfully, Legos.
Much like parents who find themselves swerving round baby walkers to get to the front door, Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly wishing for a little more room to move around their Windsor home of Adelaide Cottage and are drawing up plans to renovate their space.
A source close to the family revealed to OK! Magazine that the couple are currently considering extending their home, using an existing redbrick annexe that sits just next to their cottage, giving Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, some more space to grow into.
The couple want to renovate rather than move, the source says, because the home offers them close proximity to Lambrook School, where all three children are currently enrolled, as well as to Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton who have become indispensable to the family during Kate's cancer recovery, with Carole going the golden mile with her grandparenting duties.
"They absolutely adore Adelaide Cottage, but it just about fits the entire family, whereas Anmer Hall [their Norfolk holiday home] is much larger with extensive grounds,” the source said of the family's plans. “Adelaide Cottage is being used as a term time property while the children are at school nearby and Anmer Hall is for long weekends and holidays."
Still, it's going to take a long time. While you may think that any royal property would be in tiptop shape, the source says this annex needs quite a lot of work done to it before it can even resemble a home.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
“Nobody knows that there is quite a spacious red-brick annexe building that’s not being used next door to Adelaide Cottage. It’s currently inhabitable and needs extensive renovation works if it were to be used," they said. "Discussions have been ongoing for a while about using the property as part of the overall cottage grounds, but it’s just about finding the right time to kick the project off.”
Prince William especially has some reservations about the project, the source adds, because of the possible costs involved. They said he is "conscious of public scrutiny" about royal spending habits and is keen to make sure that all costs are reasonable and come out of his own pocket, not the tax payers.
The couple aren't the only royals preparing to make some serious changes to their living space. King Charles III has just submitted a planning proposal to build a solar farm on the Sandringham estate, made up of 2,000 solar panels that will supply energy to both Sandringham House, the visitor centre, and the Sawmill. The energy plan comes as no surprise as the king has long been an advocate for sustainability as well as being frugal - though there are some more attainable family-friendly tips to cut your gas and electric use if you don't have a spare 2,000 acres to build your own solar farm at home.
In other royal news, Prince William treated Prince George to the ultimate father/son bonding night - and everyone is saying the same thing about the youngster, while an expert has revealed that while Prince George, Charlotte and Louis may be royal, their favourite meals prove they’re just like any other kids. And the unexpected way King Charles made sure his son Prince William met Kate Middleton - and he could never have guessed how important the ‘fatherly’ advice would be.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
This brand new Peppa Pig clothing collection is perfect for summer holidays (and prices start from just £15)
Perfect for little Peppa fans, this new clothing collection is just the thing for summer fun with their favourite character
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Is Brandy pregnant? Bluey fans think the Heelers could be about to welcome a new cousin following the season 3 finale
Eagle-eyed Bluey viewers are wondering if Aunt Brandy is pregnant, following a touching moment in the season three finale.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Prince William treated Prince George to the ultimate father/son bonding night - and everyone is saying the same thing about the youngster
The father and son both have a love for football, bonding over the shared interest
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The unexpected way King Charles made sure his son Prince William met Kate Middleton - and he could never have guessed how important the ‘fatherly’ advice would be
Without some stern advice from his father, Prince William may never have met his future wife
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The sweet way Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are helping Kate Middleton through her recovery - and it proves they have inherited this important trait from their mum
The Wales children are keen to help their mum throughout her health struggles - and they're doing so in a way they've learnt from her
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘enthusiastic’ about reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - and it’s all for the sake of their children
The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly keen to end the royal feud and connect with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton chose Prince Louis' school for a very specific reason (and it's why she loves it)
The school goes above and beyond to create a 'positive environment' for it's pupils
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William likely 'sugarcoated' cancer diagnosis for younger son Louis, the King's former butler says, but it was a little different for Prince George and Princess Charlotte
The Prince and Princess of Wales made sure to break the news in as 'positive' of a way as possible
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton make surprise family trip for Easter - and it proves the couple are focusing on Prince George, Charlotte and Louis amid Kate’s health struggles
The Wales family are set to have a relaxing Easter break away from the public eye
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
James Middleton shares sweet childhood photo of Kate Middleton as he promises to stick by his sister following cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales' family are rallying around her amid news of her cancer diagnosis
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published