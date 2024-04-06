Prince George, Charlotte and Louis may be royal, but their favourite meals prove they’re just like any other kids

Over the years, we've been given loads of insight into Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ favourite meals and it turns out that their tastes are surprisingly normal!

You'd be forgiven for thinking that every night, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, sit down to a formal dinner with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and tuck into a meal prepared by a series of top royal chefs. But you'd be wrong.

Most of the time, the family-of-five enjoy home-cooked meals that they themselves have spent time preparing, more often than not, with the kids getting their hands messy in the process!

Princess Charlotte's favourite snack may be one for more 'refined' tastes, but the meals the youngster enjoys most, along with her siblings, are actually very simple and modest - and super easy to recreate for family dinners at home.

During interviews and engagements, William and Kate have often shared that their eldest son, George, loves having pasta for dinner, with an employee at a school Kate visited in 2019 revealing, "She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

While pasta is a general favourite, there is one dish George particularly enjoys. After meeting Prince William, celebrity chef Aldo Zilli revealed that the Prince told him George's favourite meal is the Mediterranean classic, spaghetti carbonara.

"[William's] amazing - I'm waiting for the call because apparently his little boy's favourite is spaghetti carbonara, so I'm waiting for the call to go and cook it for him,' he told FEMAIL. "If George has my carbonara, he will never have another one, so I need to go and make it, let's get the ball rolling, send me to the palace to cook!"

Charlotte prefers something with a little more kick than pasta, though. When the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, before their tour of Pakistan back in 2019, Kate shared that she often cooks curry at home for her kids, though has to turn down the spice so the kids can enjoy the flavours. But, she added, "Charlotte is pretty good with heat".

Curry seems to be on of the family's go-to meals, with Kate revealing on BBC One that her two favourite meals to make are 'curry' or a 'teriyaki salmon', which sounds so good and can be recreated with Nadiya Hussain's teriyaki salmon with mango salsa recipe - delicious!

Louis is more of a vegetable lover than his siblings, Kate has revealed. "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot – a massive favourite – Louis absolutely loves beetroot," Kate said during an appearance on a Mary Berry TV show. He's not alone in his love for veg as Kate joked that Charlotte also "obviously loves her Charlotte potatoes!"

