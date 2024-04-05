Carole Middleton has become a real-life ‘Mary Poppins’ says family friend as she goes the golden mile with her grandparenting duties

A friend of the Middleton family has revealed that Carole Middleton has become a real-life ‘Mary Poppins’ figure for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as she goes the golden mile to support her grandchildren through their mother's health struggles.

It was devastating news for everyone to hear about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis last month. The mum-of-three revealed the sad news on the eve of her children's Easter break so the family could retreat out of the public eye for a surprise family trip that proved Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, are at the forefront of Kate and Prince William's minds amid Kate’s health struggles.

It came as no shock that the senior royals should choose to prioritise their children throughout this whole ordeal. They've always been an incredibly close family unit and this has only brought them closer together. The couple reportedly had a difficult conversation to break the news to the children, likely 'sugarcoating' the diagnosis for younger son Louis, and William has stepped back from his duties to support the kids, relying instead on a ‘stoic’ family member to support The Firm while he focuses on his family.

But while the couple have pulled together during this difficult time, they've had a whole load of help from relatives who have rallied around them and their family to offer support.

Kate's mum Carole Middleton has been leading the support system, with one family friend describing her as the 'driving force' keeping the Wales family going as she's on hand to offer them 'endless support.'

Speaking to The Independent, the friend revealed, "Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty.

"She's ferried and fetched George, Louis and Charlotte, taken them to school sports matches and given them endless support. She's been a real Mary Poppins-like figure."

However, while she has made sure to go the extra mile with her grandparenting duties, one royal expert has highlighted the struggles Carole is likely facing as she comes to terms with her daughter's diagnosis.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond shared, "Catherine may be 42, but she is still Carole’s little girl, and to watch her go through this and withstand the bullying pressure to explain must have been desperately upsetting.

"She has no doubt been a tower of strength and a comforting presence for the children, but she, too, will need reassurance."

