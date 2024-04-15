Prince William treated Prince George to the ultimate father/son bonding night - and everyone is saying the same thing about the youngster
The father and son both have a love for football, bonding over the shared interest
To mark the end of the Easter school break, Prince William and Prince George blew off some steam at the football together, with the ultimate father/son bonding time leading many to say the same thing about young George.
The Easter school break is over. Kids are back in their best school shoes, with the best back-to-school supplies once again in their bags. It's no different for the royals, with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, heading back to lessons after spending two weeks in Norfolk with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their grandmother Carole Middleton who spent the entire Easter break with grandchildren to relax and recuperate - though for those struggling with back-to-school anxiety and school run meltdowns, we do have a lot of Bank Holidays to look forward to soon.
The family's Easter holiday was welcomed break after the media frenzy and all the public interest in Kate's absence from royal life that eventually led the royal to announce she had been diagnosed with cancer. But, away from the prying eyes of the public, the family have reportedly had a wonderful time together by the seaside, enjoying time together as a family before the kids have to go back to school.
The youngsters have reportedly been doing everything they can to help their mum throughout her recovery, but it must still be incredibly difficult to keep themselves together. It seems that Prince William knows this and, marking the end of the Easter holiday, made sure his eldest son Prince George got the chance to blow off some steam before heading back into lessons.
The father and son were spotted on Thursday in the crowd of a football match, watching their beloved Aston Villa win against Lille OSC during the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final match. The youngster was wearing his team's icnoic blue-and-claret scarf and could be seen cheering on the players, especially as they scored, while his dad stood protectively close.
The prince also appeared to have let George bring along a friend to the game, with the young boy standing on the other side of George and mirroring his cheers - how sweet!
The father and son, thankfully, support the same football team. When they were leaving the match on Thursday, William was asked if George was now “part of the pride," a phrase that Villa supporters use to describe their team’s followers. The father quickly nodded his head, adding, “Oh yes, he’s loving it,” according to sports journalist Neil Moxley, who shared the news on X.
But while the father/son bonding time gave royal fans a lot to talk about, there was something else that caught their attention; George's height!
Taking to X [formerly known as Twitter], many royals fans pointed out how tall the 10-year-old now is, with his head sitting firmly at his father's shoulder. Considering Prince William is a whopping 6ft 3, making him the tallest member of the Royal Family, George is definitely experiencing an impressive growth spurt.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
