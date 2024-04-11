James Middleton reveals relatable aspect of parenting he’s struggling to adjust to - and we can totally sympathise

After welcoming his first child in October last year, James Middleton has given royal fans some relatable insight into his ‘new life as a parent’ - and we feel so seen.

Life with a newborn can be a rollercoaster. It may have once felt like the biggest challenge to pick out the perfect baby name, but when you're adjusting to the newborn sleep schedule, figuring out how to play with a newborn, and learning how to soothe and prevent a child's coughs and colds, that first challenge seems like a breeze.

But while 'mumfluencers' are sharing perfect snaps online and making new mums feel insecure as they 'glamourise' motherhood, James Middleton is taking a much more relatable approach.

Kate Middleton's brother welcomed his first child with his wife Alizée Thevenet back in October 2023 and has since been using his Instagram page to document the bumpy transition into fatherhood. His most recent post shared a picture of one of his beloved dogs lounging on the floor, struggling to keep their eyes open as they fought off sleep. Alongside the snap, he added the caption, "My face when I’ve been woken up by the 6-month-old 👶 at 4 in the morning 🥱.”

A post shared by James & Ella (@ella.co) A photo posted by on

The couple's son, called Inigo, may have been their first child but he was welcomed into a large family of beloved dogs with James currently owning six adorable pups.

Upon Inigo's arrival, James shared the news on Instagram, writing, "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.

"No matter how prepared I thought I was, I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.”

In fact, it was one of James' dogs who Inigo can thank for his existence. It may sound dramatic but James' late pup Ella dragged her owner over to meet his future wife at an event back in 2018, initiating their first ever meeting.

Again writing on Instagram, James revealed, “We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddy bears are not all for her…).”

