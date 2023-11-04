Kate Middleton’s baby shower gift for her brother is the ultimate present for first-time parents

James Middleton was recently spotted out with his newborn son using a pram that many have speculated was gifted to him by his sister, Kate Middleton, as a baby shower present.

After announcing that they were expecting their first child back in July, James Middleton and his wife Alizee welcomed their son last month and announced his sweet baby name Inigo.

The first-time parents have likely spent the last few weeks figuring out how to play with their newborn, packing away the free baby stuff you can get as a new parent, and finding out which baby products are completely unnecessary. But they have many mentors to coach them through their child's first few years of life, with aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William on hand to help out as they reportedly 'relish' their roles in their nephew's life.

And Kate is wasting no time in offering a helping hand. Taking to Instagram last week, James shared the news of Inigo's arrival and posted a sweet photo of him in a pram alongside the family dogs. Many eagle eyed royal fans were quick to notice the pram and point out that it's from the same brand as the pram Kate Middleton used for her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Both fans and media outlets have since speculated that the pram, that's been described as the 'Rolls-Royce of prams,' was a baby shower gift from the Princess to her brother - how sweet!

The Instagram post seemed to show baby Inigo in The Silver Cross Sleepover Elegance Pram which retails for just under £700. This was then confirmed when the new parents took their newborn out for a stroll in London in the same buggy.

The luxurious pram features sprung suspension wheels to give the baby a smooth ride and boasts a whole host of high-end features including a quilted leatherette exterior, a deep padded carrycot, and a comfy breathable mattress.

Alongside the sweet photo of his son, James wrote, "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.

"No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.



"We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…)"

The pram is identical to the one Kate was once spotted pushing along just after Prince George was a born back in 2013, promoting the speculation that it was her who gifted the item to her brother.

The brand is one Kate is clearly a huge fan of. As well as relying on them for day to day use, Kate also used one of Silver Cross's prams on Princess Charlotte's christening day in 2015. For the special occasion, she pushed the young Princess along in their £3,000 Balmoral buggy which boasts features such as a polished chrome chassis and hand stitched fabrics.

And it's not just Kate who is a fan of the brand. The Royal Family have relied on Silver Cross prams for decades, with prams by the brand carrying royals from Queen Elizabeth II herself, to her children, her grandchildren and now her great-grandchildren.

In 1913, Silver Cross became the official pram makers for the Royal Family after a special buggy was crafted and sent to George VI for the then Princess Elizabeth after she was born. The late Queen popularised the brand after TV footage showed her pushing her own children around in the prams while walking on various royal estates.