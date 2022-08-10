Joy for Princess Eugenie as close friend announces special news
Princess Eugenie expected to celebrate after her wedding dress designer friend announces his engagement.
Princess Eugenie is expected to be overjoyed after her close friend announces he's got engaged.
- Princess Eugenie's wedding dress designer pal Zac Posen has get engaged to his partner Harrison Ball.
- The couple announced their sweet news on Instagram.
Princess Eugenie is expected to be overjoyed with the news that one of her wedding dress designers and close friend Zac Posen has got engaged to be married (opens in new tab).
The American fashion designer, who designed Princess Eugenie's blush pink second bridal dress (opens in new tab) announced the happy news on his Instagram.
He uploaded a series of snaps of the couple and his engagement ring and captioned it, "Engaged 💍 8.8.22 @__harrisonball__ 🤍"
Meanwhile, his fiancé and ballet dancer Harrison Ball shared a sweet snap of them stood between cupid arrows during a trip to Arizona. He captioned it, "💍🤵🏼♂️🤵🏻♂️ GETTING HITCHED - CUPIDS ARROW(S) 💘
Princess Beatrice who is married to Jack Brooksbank (opens in new tab) is yet to publicly congratulate the couple but she is expected to feel joyous.
According to Hello! expert Jenny Luker (opens in new tab) thinks the ring is estimated to be worth $5k (£4.1k).
Zac who has just released his own "inclusive" wedding ring collection with Blue Nile revealed that his new venture was "purposefully designed to represent love, regardless of gender."
Zac previously shared his joy over creating Princess Eugenie's second wedding dress. For her birthday back in 2019, he shared, "Every now and then you meet somebody who just knocks your socks off. This last year I got to know a young lady who possessed natural elegance, a heart of gold and sophisticated humour. My studio and I had the honour (and the best time) collaborating with her on her special gown. Best of all she is dedicated to using her privilege to help our world and its people with her project @the_anti_slavery_collective. Happy Birthday! @princesseugenie ✨"
And it looks like Princess Eugenie and Zac enjoy a special friendship bond, as she later revealed the inspiration for the gown was Grace Kelly in the 1955 film To Catch a Thief, and brought her idea to Zac.
He delivered exactly what she wanted, "Every single draping effect, every single detail, every button, it’s all painstakingly done by him and his team," she said, adding that Zac was "a cool, fun, brilliant designer and friend."
Congratulations!
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
