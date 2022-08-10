Joy for Princess Eugenie as close friend announces special news

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Eugenie is expected to be overjoyed after her close friend announces he's got engaged.

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress designer pal Zac Posen has get engaged to his partner Harrison Ball.

The couple announced their sweet news on Instagram.

Princess Eugenie is expected to be overjoyed with the news that one of her wedding dress designers and close friend Zac Posen has got engaged to be married (opens in new tab).

The American fashion designer, who designed Princess Eugenie's blush pink second bridal dress (opens in new tab) announced the happy news on his Instagram.

He uploaded a series of snaps of the couple and his engagement ring and captioned it, "Engaged 💍 8.8.22 @__harrisonball__ 🤍"

Meanwhile, his fiancé and ballet dancer Harrison Ball shared a sweet snap of them stood between cupid arrows during a trip to Arizona. He captioned it, "💍🤵🏼‍♂️🤵🏻‍♂️ GETTING HITCHED - CUPIDS ARROW(S) 💘

Princess Beatrice who is married to Jack Brooksbank (opens in new tab) is yet to publicly congratulate the couple but she is expected to feel joyous.

A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

According to Hello! expert Jenny Luker (opens in new tab) thinks the ring is estimated to be worth $5k (£4.1k).

Zac who has just released his own "inclusive" wedding ring collection with Blue Nile revealed that his new venture was "purposefully designed to represent love, regardless of gender."

Zac previously shared his joy over creating Princess Eugenie's second wedding dress. For her birthday back in 2019, he shared, "Every now and then you meet somebody who just knocks your socks off. This last year I got to know a young lady who possessed natural elegance, a heart of gold and sophisticated humour. My studio and I had the honour (and the best time) collaborating with her on her special gown. Best of all she is dedicated to using her privilege to help our world and its people with her project @the_anti_slavery_collective. Happy Birthday! @princesseugenie ✨"

A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And it looks like Princess Eugenie and Zac enjoy a special friendship bond, as she later revealed the inspiration for the gown was Grace Kelly in the 1955 film To Catch a Thief, and brought her idea to Zac.

He delivered exactly what she wanted, "Every single draping effect, every single detail, every button, it’s all painstakingly done by him and his team," she said, adding that Zac was "a cool, fun, brilliant designer and friend."

Congratulations!