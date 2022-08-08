Prince Louis' danger Kate Middleton is 'very aware of'

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton is said to be "very aware" of the dangers Prince Louis faces, especially following the attention he received during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Louis stole the show when he made a rare appearance alongside key members of The Firm to mark the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

Now a royal expert has said that his mother, Kate Middleton, is aware of the dangers that come with the amount of attention her youngest son is receiving and wants his childhood to be as normal as possible.

With Prince Louis being one of the most talked about aspects of the Queen's Jubilee weekend back in June of this year, it's been claimed that Kate Middleton has some concerns about the royal limelight her youngest son is under.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Duchess of Cambridge is keen for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to have as much of a normal upbringing as possible, despite their extraordinary lives as children of a future King.

The children are third, fourth and fifth in the royal line of succession, with Prince George set to be King after Prince Charles and Prince William.

"I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [their children], because she knows what [royal life] can do," Ingrid told The Mirror, adding, "She’s seen it; she’s been around long enough…but they’re not normal children, and I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground."

Ingrid added that the world's eyes being on Louis is a danger that Kate is "very aware of".

"Louis at the Jubilee became a superstar, but that would have probably worried her a bit," she explained.

Kate Middleton has opened up before on her desires to keep the Cambridge children's childhoods as healthy and as normal as possible.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast back in 2020, Catherine said, "Life now is so busy, so distracting and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment.

"I remember that from my childhood. Doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures."