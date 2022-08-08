Prince Louis' danger Kate Middleton is 'very aware of'

Kate Middleton is said to be 'very aware' of a specific potential danger for Prince Louis

Prince Louis danger
Kate Middleton is said to be "very aware" of the dangers Prince Louis faces, especially following the attention he received during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 

With Prince Louis being one of the most talked about aspects of the Queen's Jubilee weekend back in June of this year, it's been claimed that Kate Middleton has some concerns about the royal limelight her youngest son is under. 

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Duchess of Cambridge is keen for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to have as much of a normal upbringing as possible, despite their extraordinary lives as children of a future King.

The children are third, fourth and fifth in the royal line of succession, with Prince George set to be King after Prince Charles and Prince William. 

Prince Louis danger

"I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [their children], because she knows what [royal life] can do," Ingrid told The Mirror, adding, "She’s seen it; she’s been around long enough…but they’re not normal children, and I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground."

Ingrid added that the world's eyes being on Louis is a danger that Kate is "very aware of". 

"Louis at the Jubilee became a superstar, but that would have probably worried her a bit," she explained. 

Kate Middleton has opened up before on her desires to keep the Cambridge children's childhoods as healthy and as normal as possible. 

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast back in 2020, Catherine said, "Life now is so busy, so distracting and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment.

"I remember that from my childhood. Doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures."

