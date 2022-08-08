Prince Louis' danger Kate Middleton is 'very aware of'
Kate Middleton is said to be 'very aware' of a specific potential danger for Prince Louis
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton is said to be "very aware" of the dangers Prince Louis faces, especially following the attention he received during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
- Prince Louis stole the show when he made a rare appearance alongside key members of The Firm to mark the Queen's 70th year on the throne.
- Now a royal expert has said that his mother, Kate Middleton, is aware of the dangers that come with the amount of attention her youngest son is receiving and wants his childhood to be as normal as possible.
- This royal news comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'heartbreak' over Prince George's 'burden' was revealed.
With Prince Louis being one of the most talked about aspects of the Queen's Jubilee weekend back in June of this year, it's been claimed that Kate Middleton has some concerns about the royal limelight her youngest son is under.
According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Duchess of Cambridge is keen for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to have as much of a normal upbringing as possible, despite their extraordinary lives as children of a future King.
The children are third, fourth and fifth in the royal line of succession, with Prince George set to be King after Prince Charles and Prince William.
"I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [their children], because she knows what [royal life] can do," Ingrid told The Mirror, adding, "She’s seen it; she’s been around long enough…but they’re not normal children, and I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground."
Ingrid added that the world's eyes being on Louis is a danger that Kate is "very aware of".
"Louis at the Jubilee became a superstar, but that would have probably worried her a bit," she explained.
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Kate Middleton has opened up before on her desires to keep the Cambridge children's childhoods as healthy and as normal as possible.
Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast back in 2020, Catherine said, "Life now is so busy, so distracting and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment.
"I remember that from my childhood. Doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures."
Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry).
-
-
Average weekly pocket money drops by 23%, according to new research
Parents feel the pinch due to cost of living crisis - and it’s trickling down to their children
By Ruth Emery • Published
-
Who is on Strictly Come Dancing 2022?
The celebrity contestants confirmed for BBC Strictly Come Dancing 2022
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William's embarrassing 'Never Have I Ever' confession moment in front of ex and Kate Middleton
Prince William played the secret spilling game during his university days and revealed some truths.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How the Queen brought Kate Middleton into the royal's inner circle
The Queen gave Kate Middleton a rare privilege to invite the future Duchess into her inner circle
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton urged to give up royal perk that’s becoming a ‘problem’
The Cambridge's favourite royal perk is presenting a relatability problem, warns a royal expert.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's tender but subtle gesture to support Princess Charlotte seen in new video
Kate Middleton and Prince William support Princess Charlotte in this adorable way.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton's simple trick to make sure she looks perfect in every photo
Kate Middleton is said to use a simple trick to make sure she looks flawless in photos
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton shows caring side with unlikely chat outside train toilet
Kate Middleton initiated unlikely chat outside train toilet.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday with rare public message
Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared rare snap to mark the Duchess of Sussexes' birthday.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry once told William 'Kate could be friendlier to Meghan'
Prince Harry reportedly told William he thought Kate could be friendlier to his wife
By Caitlin Elliott • Published