Princess Eugenie shares unseen wedding day photo – and it’s so magical

Princess Eugenie has shared a never-before-seen wedding day photo in honour of her and Jack Brooksbank’s third anniversary and it’s seriously beautiful.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank celebrated their wedding anniversary on 12th October after tying the knot three years ago at St George’s Chapel.

To mark this special occasion, Eugenie posted a rare unseen picture from her wedding day – and fans can’t believe how time has flown.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married in a magnificent ceremony at St George’s Chapel back in 2018 and time has really flown since then as the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary on 12th October. Eugenie, who is twelfth in line to the throne, married at the same venue her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was held just months before. And her big day had some unforgettable moments, both from the bride and groom and their adorable flower girls and page boys.

Though Jack’s nan originally had a rather unusual response to the news of their engagement, the happy couple have gone from strength to strength since their autumn wedding. Earlier this year Eugenie and Jack welcomed a baby boy and named him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in a nod to Prince Philip.

Now Eugenie has posted a magical tribute to her husband as they marked their third wedding anniversary – and it seems to give fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at a private part of their big day.

Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie shared a wedding day photo of her and Jack beaming as they embraced, alongside the caption, ‘Happy Anniversary my love.. 3 years today!!’

Guests are just visible in the background looking on and the Princess can be seen wearing a soft, blush-pink dress with an elegant pleated skirt.

Princess Eugenie’s evening dress for her wedding day was created by designer Zac Posen and was made of silk chiffon. As revealed on the Royal Family’s website, Zac’s inspiration for the dress was Windsor Castle and the surrounding countryside, opting for a fabric the colour of an English rose.

Princess Eugenie and Jack’s wedding reception was kept away from the cameras that televised their exchange of vows at St George’s Chapel.

And after seeing Eugenie’s sweet behind-the-scenes picture, fans were quick to congratulate the couple, with several expressing disbelief that time had gone so fast.

‘Wow! It’s been 3 years already? 😮 Happy anniversary 💯’ one person wrote.

Someone else agreed, replying, ‘Beautiful couple ❤️ can’t believe it’s been 3 years already!’

‘Congratulations! I wish you a lot of happiness and love for your lifetime ❤️’, another commented.

Meanwhile, Zac Posen himself commented simply five heart emojis, ‘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’.

Princess Eugenie’s previously unseen picture gives a lovely insight into her and Jack’s big day. And with the couple having welcomed their baby son in February, this year has certainly been one to remember!