Kate and William’s epic family getaway they’re set to take George, Charlotte and Louis on this Easter

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly planning an epic Easter getaway for their children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales often jet off to the slopes.

The Wales' have previously holidayed at Courcheval in France and as a place that is considered close to their hearts, the family is likely to re-visit when it comes to the next school holidays (opens in new tab) for an annual skiing break.

As lifelong skiers, Prince William and Kate took their own children to hit the slopes last April to introduce them to the wintry sport.

The destination is close to their heart as not only it was their first holiday as a family of four when they brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte but also it is somewhere they have visited several times on their own - even before Prince William and Kate were married. (opens in new tab)

And it's expected that Kate and William will whisk their family off on this getaway once again in secret like they did last year.

It only came to light that the family had gone skiing in April 2022 when fans on Twitter and Instagram claimed to have seen the royals skiing the slopes and enjoying meals in the mountains.

It's likely that the Wales' will want to have a much-needed break away following a busy few months following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab) and the explosive revelations in Prince Harry's Spare (opens in new tab) memoir.

A statement following their 2016 visit to Courcheval, read, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family. The images show Their Royal Highnesses enjoying a short skiing holiday with their children in the French Alps.

"This was their first holiday as a family of four and the first time either of the children had played in the snow. It was very special and fun short holiday for the family, and they are grateful that John Stillwell [The PA photographer] was able to capture the moment so well. The Duke and Duchess hope people enjoy the photos."

We can't wait to see if they have fun on the slopes again!