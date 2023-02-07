Prince William ‘vibing’ at gig alongside Prince Harry in unearthed clip goes viral

Prince William danced like no-one was watching when he was filmed 'vibing' at a gig alongside brother Prince Harry.

The two brothers, who have had a strained relationship in recent years, were once closer with them often seen having a laugh together.

But while those days appear to be a thing of the past following their 'fall-out' (opens in new tab), and as the pair are now married with children, it seems fans can't get enough of seeing the Prince of Wales in this rare way.

The clip, which was taken back in 2007, at the Concert for Diana - marking the 10th anniversary of her death (opens in new tab), shows Nelly Futardo performing her hit Maneater, and Prince William can be seen dancing wildly to the song.

TikTok user aznbbyjragon shared the clip and it has been viewed more than 1.3 million times. They captioned it, "Prince William vibing to Nelly Furtado's maneater gives me life."

And fans are loving seeing the prince in this light. One fan wrote, "This is when William peaked he was just divine" another fan put, "look at him loving his life"

And a third fan added, "I mean who wouldn’t vibe?"

And a fourth fan joked, "looks like he's driving a car"

But in another clip, brother Prince Harry looks far from amused at his dancing and waves his finger as Wills tries to get him to join in.

It's not the first time Prince William has shown off his moves, Prince William and Kate Middleton delighted fans with their 'flirty' dance moves (opens in new tab) during their Belize tour last year.

And while another fan claims Prince William looks like Charles in the Concert for Diana clip, it seems that dancing runs in the family as his dad King Charles brakdancing went viral (opens in new tab) in another hilarious resurfaced clip.