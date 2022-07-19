Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla's royal heatwave trick they both rely on in scorching weather

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla’s royal heatwave trick has been put to good use by the royals over the years and it also helps keep them looking super stylish.

Both the Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge have been spotted using parasols to protect themselves from the sun in the past.

Now Duchess Camilla has opted for one again as she and Prince Charles’ attended engagements in Cornwall.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as we revealed Prince George is “very protective” of Charlotte and Louis as he prepares for future as King (opens in new tab) .

Whilst many people in the UK wonder how to sleep in the heat (opens in new tab), it seems two members of The Firm (opens in new tab) have a genius idea when it comes to shielding themselves in scorching summer weather. Following on from a successful week in Wales, the future King and Queen Consort (opens in new tab), Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, have begun their Devon and Cornwall Week. In 2021 their South West tour saw Charles praised for “showing his human side” (opens in new tab) and this year the couple kicked things off with visits to Mousehole, Newlyn and Boconnoc House on July 18th.

And with blazing sunshine beating down upon them, it’s perhaps no surprise that Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla’s royal heatwave trick was put to good use by the Duchess of Cornwall...

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As she and Charles met locals and tourists alike who’d excitedly turned out to see them, Camilla opted for a very simple accessory to shield her from the scorching sunshine. Held high above her head as she and the Prince of Wales chatted animatedly, the Duchess carried a parasol.

This particular design featured what appeared to be a wooden handle and cream textured fabric, which brilliantly complemented her elegant knee-length powder-blue dress. These soft summer shades were the perfect choice for the harbour visits they made in Mousehole and Newlyn, echoing the blue of the sea and the white boats.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

The parasol also looked stunning with her teal floral dress for a wonderful garden party held later at Boconnoc House. It was a very sensible addition to Camilla’s overall looks as it helped to protect her from the fierce rays and appeared to have provided her with a little bit of shade.

And whilst this might be the most recent occasion she’s chosen to bring a parasol to royal engagements, it certainly wasn’t the first!

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by John Stilwell - Pool /Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duchess wore what might be the exact same parasol back in 2016 during her and Charles’ tour of the Middle East, as well as in Australia in 2015. Meanwhile, her step-daughter-in-law Kate Middleton has also been spotted using a parasol over the years, making this a heatwave trick they’ve both favoured.

Back in 2012, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge undertook a Southeast Asia and Pacific tour and she used a cream parasol in Singapore during a visit to the Kranji Memorial Cemetery.

(Image credit: Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Although Duchess Kate hasn’t been glimpsed using a parasol quite as recently as Duchess Camilla, it’s clear that when dealing with intense heat, this is one handy accessory that they’ve found to be well worth using.

And if the UK’s hot weather persists, who knows if Kate might be tempted to bring out her parasol again!