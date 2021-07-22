We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has been praised for “showing his human side” as his recent tour of the South West drew to an end with a down-to-earth pub visit.

Prince Charles has delighted royal fans throughout his and Duchess Camilla’s recent South West tour. The royal couple made a series of significant visits and their trip drew to a close in a down-to-earth way with a trip to the Duke of York pub in Iddesleigh, Devon. The Prince of Wales has a lot of responsibility as first in line to the throne, but he seemed to be enjoying taking a moment to relax with the local residents at their lunch club.

In a hilarious picture posted by the Clarence House Twitter account, the future king can be seen beaming in the sunshine, a glass of beer held aloft in his right hand. The caption stated simply, ‘Cheers to the end of a busy few days in Devon and Cornwall!’.

Whilst fans do sometimes get a glimpse of the more down-to-earth side of The Firm, official royal visits can often be quite formal affairs. It’s no surprise, therefore, that fans were excited to see Charles enjoying a pint.

One commented, ‘A great image of a king in waiting, showing his human side. Enjoy the pint your Royal Highness.’

Another person agreed, warmly declaring, ‘It’s nice to see the real you. Nice smile.’

‘PC is enjoying his cold brew on a very hot summer day!’ someone else joked cheekily.

‘That is a lovely pint sir you deserve it, rally around in this hot weather with your suit on phewww’, a fourth person wrote, acknowledging the UK’s recent heatwave.

Whilst a fellow royal fan seemed to also have loved seeing Prince Charles enjoying his Great British pint, writing, ‘Love that pic lol really made me smile Cheers’.

Their sentiment was echoed by many others, who responded with their own personal ‘cheers’.

Charles and Camilla’s visit to Devon and Cornwall drew to a close just before their eldest grandson, Prince George turned 8 on July 22nd.

Prince Charles and Camilla shared a personal message on Twitter, writing, ‘A very Happy Birthday to Prince George!’ as they responded to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday portrait post.

Meanwhile, many fans eagerly dubbed Prince George his father Prince William and Princess Diana’s double after seeing the sweet snap.

Now on his summer holidays from Thomas’s Battersea, George will likely be enjoying spending his birthday with the rest of the Cambridge family.