Prince George ‘very protective’ of Charlotte and Louis as he prepares for future as King

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George is reportedly “very protective” of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as he prepares for his future as King.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest child is apparently very considerate when it comes to his younger siblings.

It’s also been claimed that Prince George is incredibly helpful around the house and offers to help Kate Middleton with chores.

This royal news comes as Meghan Markle’s latest appearance had fans noticing this 'amazing' likeness.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest son Prince George has a big future ahead of him as King. Already it’s been said that George learned a valuable lesson from the Queen and even supposedly showed the “first shoots of leadership” over the Jubilee weekend. Now it’s been suggested that he’s also adopted a very grown-up nature at home.

Opening up to Us Weekly (opens in new tab), a source has suggested that George, who is third in the royal line of succession, is a very caring big brother. Expressing their belief that he's a “hard worker”, the source went on to claim that “he’s very protective of his younger siblings”, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

If this is indeed the case, then this revelation is made all the more significant given how regularly the Cambridge children have been glimpsed in recent months. Earlier this year as The Firm gathered to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, George, Charlotte and Louis took pride of place at many of the biggest events.

Not only did they experience a major first and make their carriage debut at Trooping the Colour, but all three appeared twice on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Meanwhile, George was treated to his first ever Wimbledon trip earlier this month.

Following these huge moments, the young Prince's awareness of what it’s like to be the focus of public attention was likely heightened. And in light of the recent increased level of visibility for both him and his siblings, the suggestion that big brother George is “protective” of Charlotte and Louis is even more adorable.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But it’s not the only way in which the 8-year-old is said to be very considerate. Prince George is said to be incredibly eager to help out his proud mum at home - especially if a very relatable reward could be on the table…

“[He] goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!” the source alleged, before going on to reveal the special bond George has with his proud dad.

“He’s definitely a daddy’s boy,” the source claimed. “It’s not just their physical resemblance, they’ve got a ton of the same interests and hobbies in common – even helicopters!”

(Image credit: Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

When George was just three years old he was pictured delightedly sitting in a helicopter alongside qualified pilot William in Hamburg, whilst he and his parents' shared love of sports is something that’s been showcased often in recent years. William, Kate and George cheered on Team England in the Euros 2020 soccer last year and excitedly watched the Six Nations rugby tournament just a few months ago.

Prince George’s reported “protective” relationship with his siblings and closeness with Prince William and Duchess Kate offers fans a brilliant insight into his nature as he prepares for his high profile future role.