Kate Middleton and Prince William 'don't want' to follow in the Queen's footsteps for this 'modest' reason
Why the Wales family aren't expected to ever move into Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently 'don't want' to follow in the Queen's footsteps for this 'modest' reason.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly not ever going to move into Windsor Castle (opens in new tab) like the Queen because they're 'happy' in their 'modest' Adelaide Cottage.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, who recently stepped up security (opens in new tab) at their new home, which they share with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are expected to stay there for some time to come.
Despite being next in line to the throne in royal line of succession (opens in new tab), Prince William and Kate Middleton are likely to remain at Adelaide Cottage, claims a royal expert.
The Wales' children all attend Lambrook School which is close by but despite Windsor Castle being a stone's throw away, it's understood that Wills and Kate are against moving into the historical royal building, where the Queen spent her last few years with Prince Philip.
Royal expert Camilla Tominey explained to This Morning (opens in new tab) viewers, why Kate and William are less keen to move, "The Wales' don’t want to move into Windsor Castle because they’re actually quite happy in Adelaide Cottage, which by comparison is modest accommodation.
"Not by comparison to us, but by comparison to royal accommodation."
Kate gave royal fans a sneaky peek inside their cottage last year when she recorded a special video clip for Addiction Awareness Week set in their living room.
At the time, Deepa Mehta-Sagar, an interior designer and decorator who founded and runs Area Decor LLC, UAE, made these style observations, telling the Express.co.uk, "Kate and William's sofa is traditional with clean lines which lends it a regal look. The whole space comes alive with a splash of red, and floral tossed cushions, which add warmth."
She added, "It's formal yet inviting and makes for the perfect spot from which the couple can air interviews."
