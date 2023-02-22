Carole Middleton gives nod to lesser-known grandchild with sweet new Instagram photo
Kate Middleton's mother has six grandchildren who she often spends time with
Carole Middleton has given a nod to one of her lesser-know grandchildren by sharing a sweet new Instagram photo.
- Kate Middleton's mum made the personal family reference on her business Instagram.
Carole Middleton has paid a rare tribute to Pippa Middleton's daughter Rose as she shares the details of her new partywear collection.
The mother-of-three, to Kate Middleton, Pippa and James, is often pictured at royal events such as the Christmas Carol Concert and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
And while she has previously spoken of her well-known grandchildren, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, four the grandmother has three other grandchildren - Arthur, four, Grace, one, and Rose, aged seven months - the children of her daughter Pippa Middleton.
Pippa gave birth to her third child (opens in new tab), a daughter, called Rose, with her husband James Matthews back in July and it was reported that she had moved home to be closer to her mum and sister (opens in new tab).
So it comes as no surprise that Carole would want to give a nod to her youngest grandchild while promoting the beautiful new party table wear collection.
She captioned the image, "A Very English Rose is the perfect collection for all occasions this spring. We think it is perfect for a baby shower with the floral design and rose gold accessories."
And one fan applauded Carole's nod by writing, "Rose baby" followed by an applauding hand emoji.
Meanwhile, another fan said, "So pretty!" when speaking of the collection.
And her party table wear range is sparking interest on both sides of the Atlantic, with one overseas fan writing, "How would someone be able to order from the USA? Lovely cake."
Carole previously revealed her own birthday plans (opens in new tab) with George, Charlotte and Louis, as she celebrated turning 68.
And Carole has proven to be a big influence on Prince William and Kate, who are said to be raising their kids the 'Carole Middleton' way (opens in new tab).
Kate recently shared how her mum had 'shaped' her royal passion when she uploaded a throwback snap for her Shaping Us campaign.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
