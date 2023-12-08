Kate Middleton broke royal protocol for this ‘touching’ moment with Prince Louis, and most mums can relate

Kate Middleton couldn't contain her newborn excitement when she broke royal protocol following the birth of Prince Louis - and it's surprisingly relatable.

It doesn't matter whether you've given birth to your first child or eighth child, there is always something exciting about the arrival of a new baby. And the Princess of Wales proved she's like most mums when it came to the birth of her third child, Prince Louis.

Kate, who was known by her former title the Duchess of Cambridge at the time, has three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight and Prince Louis, five. But rewind five years to 23rd April 2018 and not long after Kate returned home to Kensington Palace, she couldn't resist showing off the baby to staff over at Clarence House - even though it's not part of royal protocol.

A former royal aide told The Daily Telegraph, “The Princess of Wales is very popular with staff. I remember after Prince Louis was born, she popped into Clarence House, quietly knocked on the door of the staff quarters and introduced them all to the baby. They were really touched by that.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are so many rules around royal births that members of the family must stick to, including that the monarch must be the first to hear about the birth. And while Queen Elizabeth II would have been the first to hear about the birth of Prince Louis, you wouldn't expect a royal to be taking the baby to meet staff, especially if they are not in contact with the child whilst on duty, like a Norland nanny would be.

But Kate, like most mums, wanted to show her newborn to the world. She followed the royal procedure of showing her baby to the world's media on the steps of the hospital before leaving for home, but it seems she wanted to give staff a much closer look at her youngest child by secretly visiting their staff quarters.

And it's not the first time that Kate or her husband Prince William has taken more of a personal than formal approach with staff.

In the book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, royal journalist Valentine Low mentioned details of how the Wales' would urge royal staffers not to wear formal attire to their home unless there is a special event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One anonymous staffer recalled, "[Prince William] wants it to be casual. The kids run around the office, and he does not want it to be stuffy. If we have important meetings or are going to Buckingham Palace, then, of course, we [dress up]."

