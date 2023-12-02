Kate Middleton reveals relatable parenting rule that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis despise

Kate Middleton has revealed the relatable parenting rule she makes sure Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis follow, but the kids are not huge fans of the restriction.

Earlier this week, Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out on the red carpet for the Royal Variety Performance at the Albert Hall. The event was star-studded and saw the two royals graze shoulders with the likes of Cher, McFly, Paloma Faith, and Daphne Selfe who is most known for her work on the hit show Absolutely Fabulous .

The couple were joined by Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel for the occasion, but there were three other royals who were missing and we're sure they were keen to be part of the event.

Yes, it's Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis! But their absence was understandable as Kate revealed the parenting rule that meant they could not join their parents for the Variety Performance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the Royal Variety Performance back in 2019, OK! Magazine reports that Kate told the event's attendees her kids were incredibly excited about her and William going to the show as representatives for The Firm. She revealed that, as they both were getting ready, the kids even banded together to ask if they could come along too.

But Kate pulled out the ultimate parenting rule. "Not on a school night," she said she had told them, according to OK!.

The rule, which we're sure George, Charlotte, and Louis, who sit second, third, and fourth in the royal line of succession, have grown to despise thanks to all the fun events it has banned them from attending, was in full force for this year's performance as the event was held on Thursday evening.

Subsequently, the youngsters missed out on a whole host of incredible performances, including a celebration of Disney’s 100 year anniversary that saw performances from the casts of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty & The Beast.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The no going out on a school night rule is just one of Kate and William's relatable parenting rules that wouldn't feel out of place in any family home.

Royal fans were fascinated when, earlier this year, a source revealed that the main household rule the couple enforce is not one to do with security or royal protocol, but instead is a 'no shouting' rule.

"Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal,” a source told The Sun. Instead of shouting, the parents encourage their kids to 'express their concerns' in a more civilised manner.

"The children are encouraged to talk about their feelings. They express their concerns over school subjects, a swimming class, a tricky ballet manoeuvre, a missed tennis rally, or seeing children starving on a TV ad. But a talk ensues and a solution found."

In other royal news, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis get ahead with this Christmas tradition (and it’s not decorating the tree), Kate Middleton reportedly worries about Princess Charlotte not having ‘a sister to confide in or do things with,’ and King Charles III ‘knows he doesn’t have many more birthdays or Christmases left’ and wants to heal rifts so his estranged grandchildren can ‘be a part of the family.’