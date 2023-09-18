Kate Middleton has discovered a ‘healthy’ food hack she wants to try with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis - and Prince William thinks it smells ‘delicious’

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has discovered a new 'healthy' food hack that she can't wait to try out on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - and Prince William is a fan of its smell.

The Princess of Wales met with children from Madley Primary School's Forest School in which prioritises outdoor learning and in doing so, she got to experience making dens and toasting campfire snacks.

And during the royal visit, Kate learned a 'healthy' food hack to rival the traditional toasted marshmallows or S'mores recipe that her children Prince George, 10, Charlotte, eight and Louis, five, enjoyed tucking in to on a previous royal engagement with the Scouts in which they toasted them on the fire.

But that's not the only way to make the delicious treat - you can also make S'mores in an air fryer with this hack.

Whilst sitting beside the campfire on the Prince and Princess of Wales' latest visit, the children toasted chunks of apples covered in cinnamon and sugar as they held the fruity snack over the flames.

According to reports by Hello! magazine, Kate commented: "It's like a healthy marshmallow. It always tastes so much better whenever you cook something on the fire. I've seen 1,000 marshmallows around the fire, but I've never seen a sugar-dipped apple."

An impressed Kate added, "I'm going to try this with my kids" and Prince William added that the treats smelt "delicious".

Kate and William were told that children are taught how to start and maintain a fire from Year 6 and the Princess was proud of their achievements.

Kate added, "These are really good skills to learn, to be able to keep warm, to feed yourselves" before admitting that she was a fan of the "peaceful" forest.

"I could stay here all afternoon," she added.

It's no secret that Kate and her children love the outdoors. She previously revealed on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast that she is happiest when "I'm with my family outside in the countryside, and we're all filthy dirty".

