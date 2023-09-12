Buckingham Palace set to make new documentary celebrating the King and there’s reportedly a ‘strict ban’ on family members mentioning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

An inside source has revealed Buckingham Palace are planning a new documentary to celebrate the King and there’s reportedly a ‘strict ban’ on anyone mentioning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they're 'not part of the narrative going forward.'

Buckingham Palace are reportedly planning a new documentary about King Charles III and a source has shared there is a 'strict ban' on family members mentioning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle throughout the film.

According to the source, this is because the couple have 'caused enough trouble to last a lifetime' and the Royal Family do not wish for them to be 'part of the narrative going forward.'

Following the one year anniversary of the late Queen's death, Buckingham Palace are reportedly planning to celebrate the King's first year as monarch with a touching documentary about the 'important work' he has done.

Much has changed since King Charles III was crowned, with the royal line of succession seeing a serious shake up as Prince William and Kate Middleton took on their new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales and their children also received new surnames as a result, much like they will receive new titles when their dad is crowned monarch.

But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have continued to remain largely out of the picture, as they have done since stepping down as senior royals and moving their family to LA. This absence is set to be continued as there is reportedly a 'strict ban' on any family members even mentioning their names in the upcoming documentary.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

A source revealed to Bella Magazine, "The palace wants to put out a special programme honouring our new King, with key members of the royal family talking about their love and affection for him and all the important work he's done.

"Both the BBC and ITV are in talks to air the programme — but there has already been a strict ban on making any mention of Meghan and Harry. As far as the palace are concerned, those two are not part of the narrative going forward — they've already caused enough trouble to last a lifetime."

The proposed documentary, if it should go ahead, will be the first to celebrate King Charles and has been carefully timed so as not to take away from the death of Queen Elizabeth II. But now, according to reports in The Royal Observer, The Palace is keen to fully establish the new narrative of the Royal Family being headed by the King and Queen Camilla exclusively.

According to the publication, the documentary producers want to make sure that any ongoing family drama is firmly avoided as The Firm do not want scandals to set the tone for the new King's reign.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The documentary snub has only heightened speculation that Prince Harry is even further apart from his family than ever before. Royal fans were expecting some form of olive branch or reconciliation to take place ahead of the anniversary of the Queen's passing but, as the day had come and gone with no meeting, hope has dwindled.

Just last month, royal author Katie Nicholl shared her belief that Harry missed 'his family more than ever' as he spent time in America while he knew they were all together at Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the summer. She told Closer Magazine, "I think Harry must miss his family more than ever, and not coming back to the UK for the summer."

She added that he would have been thinking about how 'his children,' Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were missing out on building 'a special relationship with their cousins' like he did with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie during the trips.

Speaking about his time in America and away from royal duties, she shared, "You have to wonder whether the novelty of that has worn off."